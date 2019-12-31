The Canton boys picked up a 56-31 win over Montgomery in non-league action on Monday.
Cooper Kitchen had 19 points and Zach Rentzel had 17 for the Warriors in the victory.
Ben Knapp finished with 11 points for Canton, Reese Allen had six, Isaiah Niemczyk had two points and Evan Landis added a point.
JOSH PALMER FUND TOURNAMENT
North Penn-Mansfield 59, Wellsville 54
Logan Tokarz was the MVP as NP-Mansfield won the Regional Division 1 Championship.
Curtis Craig was named defensive player of the tournament and Alex Stein was named to the all-tournament team, while Brody Burleigh was the sixth man of the tournament.
The Tigers have won five straight games to move to 5-3 on the year.
Tokarz had 15 points, three steals, two assists and two rebounds and Dominic Garverick had 14 points, with seven boards, a steal and an assist.
Craig had 10 points and seven rebounds and Stein had eight points and eight boards, with one assist.
Jacob Evans had nine points, four assists, two steals and two boards and Burleigh had two points and three rebounds.
Nolan Frederick had a point and a rebound in the game.
GIRLS’ FIFTH-PLACE GAME
Elmira 63,
Sacred Heart 53
Elmira outscored Sacred Heart 16-3 in the second quarter to lead 35-16 at the half on their way to the win.
Kiara Fisher had 23 points, three assists, two boards and a steal for Elmira in the win and Zaria Demember-Shazer had 15 points and six boards, with five steals.
Former Troy standout Morgan Gentile had 10 points and 12 rebounds, for a double-double, with a steal.
Jalea Abrams had seven points, six boards and three assists and Parker Moss and Zhane Holmes had four points each. Holmes had five boards, an assist and two steals.
Megan Fedor had three points and five rebounds, with a steal and an assist.
