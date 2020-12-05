The Canton Warriors were the one team in the NTL to get some practices in already.
The Warriors kicked off practices the first day Pennsylvania teams were allowed.
After a few days of practices the Warriors went virtual, like nearly every other school around, and stopped practices.
But, that early work may allow the Warriors to get some games in before Christmas.
“We got four practices in before shut down,” Canton coach Brock Kitchen said. “And, the plan is to start back up Monday. We are scheduled to scrimmage Muncy on the 9th and have our first game vs. Northumberland Dec. 19 and then Sullivan (County) the 23rd.
Kitchen breaks down this year’s team.
CANTON WARRIORS
Record last year: 14-14
Head coach: Brock Kitchen
Returning players
Seniors: Ben Knapp center; Cameron bellows — point guard; Tyler Jannone- forward; Brendan Matthews — guard
Juniors: Cooper Kitchen — point guard; Caiden Williams — forward; Isaiah neimczyk — forward; Conner Foust — guard; Gavin Morse- forward; Ashton Rockwell — guard.
Thoughts on the returning players: We have quite a bit of experience back, if we can stay healthy I think we should be 9-10 deep. Ben is the anchor of our defense, Caiden works hard on the boards, Isaiah is our top offensive weapon. Looking for Cameron bellows to handle the point guard duties so hopefully that frees Cooper up more for scoring as the two guard. Jannone, matthews, Foust and Morse give us good bench play.
Newcomers: Sophomore Weston Bellows came back to basketball after not playing last year and brings very good athleticism.
Thoughts on the team: Right now we are just taking it one day at a time and being grateful for each day we get to play. We have a good core back from last years playoff team and our goal is to compete each night we go on the floor.
Thoughts on the league: The league will be tough, Liberty won the small school last year and has everyone back, sayre had our number last year and with Wyalusing moving to small school it throws another good team in the division. In the large school division, Athens, Troy and Mansfield return about everyone.
