Canton boys take down Millville

Canton’s Ben Fitch goes up for a shot against Millville on Monday.

 Photo Provided

CANTON — The Canton Warriors basketball team routed Millville at home on Monday behind a balanced offensive attack by a score of 58-29 for their first win of the season.

Canton had 11 players contribute to their 58 points, with Weston Bellows leading the way with 12 points, three boards, five assists, and nine steals on the night.