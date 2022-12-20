Canton boys take down Millville

CANTON — The Canton Warriors basketball team routed Millville at home on Monday behind a balanced offensive attack by a score of 58-29 for their first win of the season.
Canton had 11 players contribute to their 58 points, with Weston Bellows leading the way with 12 points, three boards, five assists, and nine steals on the night.
Canton used a huge first-quarter advantage of 19-5 to blow the game open and never looked back on their way to the win.
They led 32-13 at the half to bury Millville early and cruise to victory.
Ben Fitch was the only other Warrior in double-figures, scoring 11 points to go with his six boards and three steals.
Talin Williams added eight points with six rebounds, Kyle Kapichok scored six while grabbing six boards, Wesley Castle netted five with two steals. Austin Allen scored four points, Hunter Brackman and Lance Route added three, and Brayden Vroman and Raiden Lyon chipped in two points apiece.
The now 1-2 Warriors will face off against NP-Liberty at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
NP-Mansfield 66, Towanda 33
MANSFIELD — The Towanda Black Knight basketball team dropped their third-straight contest and were topped by the NP-Mansfield Tigers 66-33.
Mansfield used a huge 28-point first quarter to put Towanda down big early and rode their hot start to a 44-19 advantage at the half.
The Towanda offense continued to struggle in the second half, and added only 14 points to their total, and was outscored by eight in the final two frames.
Towanda was paced by Justin Schoonover with eight points, and both Connor Barnes and Logan Lambert netted seven.
Elias Shrawder scored five points, Jack Wheaton added three, Jack Tavani scored two, and Andre Barker added one point.
Towanda is back in action on Wednesday when they travel to take on the undefeated Wellsboro Hornets at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest 52, Sullivan County 38
LAPORTE — The Sullivan County boys basketball team dropped a home contest to Northwest by a score of 52-38.
Things remained close throughout the first three-quarters of play, with Northwest only leading 33-28 heading into the final quarter.
Northwest used a big 19-point fourth to finish Sullivan County off late and pick up the win.
Ben Carpenter led the way for Sullivan County with 12 points while Riley King scored eight, Trey Higley netted six with nine boards, Derrick Finnegan scored five, Maddox Bahr added a three-pointer, and Landon Baldwin scored two points.
Sullivan County will be back on the floor on Thursday against Lourdes Regional on the road with a 7:30 p.m. start.
Elk Lake 48, Wyalusing 36
ELK LAKE — The Wyalusing Rams basketball team dropped their second contest of the season by a score of 48-36 to Elk Lake.
The Rams would hold the slight edge in the first quarter before Elk Lake battled back in the second to tie things at 16-16.
Things remained tight in the third, with Elk Lake using a 12-10 advantage in the quarter to gain a two-point lead before exploding in the fourth.
They would score 20 points, as opposed to the Rams’ 10 to capture the win over Wyalusing.
The Wyalusing team was paced by another standout performance from senior Blake Morningstar, who netted 20 points on the night.
Trehnon Hugo added double-digits as well with 111.
Junior Vanderpool and Zibiah Walton each scored two, while Thomas Oliver added one.
Wyalusing’s next contest will be a home NTL Large School tilt with Athens on Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. start.
