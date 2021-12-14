Editor’s Note: Due to technical difficulties, this story was unable to run in Sunday’s print edition.
GALETON — Canton boys’ basketball coach Brock Kitchen had forgotten to draw up a play in the locker room to open up the second half of Saturday’s Galeton Tip-Off Classic championship game against Williamson.
So, when the horn sounded for the players to return to their benches in preparation for the second half, Kitchen decided to draw something up, using the opportunity as a learning tool for a situation later on in the season.
What he drew up worked to perfection. Cooper Kitchen initiated the ball to the left, faded to the right wing, running his man right into a screen, received the pass and his three hit nothing but net. It was the final candle on the cake of a dominant first-half performance by Canton, one that saw them lead 29-7 after two periods, and 32-7 after Kitchen’s trey. Canton cruised home, winning 49-27.
“We drew it to the other side completely, they ran it to the wrong side,” the elder Kitchen said. “That’s just kids having basketball smarts. I’m lucky this year I have some kids who are basketball smart.”
The situation for Canton is unprecedented in NTL basketball. No football team had ever played as late as Canton’s state semifinalist outfit this year. When they fell to Bishop Guilfoyle on December 3rd, many teams had already played a scrimmage and had two weeks of practice together. For Canton, their first real day of practice altogether came nearly three weeks after every other NTL team.
So yes, there was some noticeable rust Saturday evening. On a night where the power went off around 6:30 p.m. in Galeton due to heavy winds and the gym being powered by a generator, providing enough light to play in, but not enough power for the scoreboard display to work, Canton struggled to get shots to fall. After stagnant offense early, Canton decided to go to full-court pressure to get the offense going.
“I really think our defensive intensity really got our offense to go. It started to hype us up,” Canton guard Connor Foust said.
When they put the press on nearly three quarters of the way through the first quarter, it was a narrow 5-4 lead for Canton. By the time they went back into half court defense, Canton had expanded their lead to 18 points, before increasing it to 22 at the end of the half.
The offensive spark in Canton’s huge first half run was undoubtedly Isaiah Niemczyk. The forward, who was named all-state last year, was a whirlwind in transition, finishing over, around and under helpless Williamson defenders en route to eighteen first half points.
“I’m comfortable in transition,” Niemczyk said. “It’s been a slow start for me shooting, but getting those layups helps.”
Coach Kitchen also wants to see his team get out in transition all year like they did on Saturday.
“I feel that if we are able to get out in transition, we have the athletes this year to win a transition game. The teams that slow us down, that can make us play a halfcourt game, are the teams we will have trouble with,” he said.
One of those aforementioned football players that have hit the ground running is Canton center Caiden Williams. The senior anchored both lines for the football team at an all-state level, and he picked up where he left off in football, scoring 27 points in two tournament games after having 10 against Williamson on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 Williams showed off some great low-post footwork, a noticeable improvement from a year ago.
“I’m always trying to work on my footwork,” Williams said. “Anything I can do to help the team.”
Canton was led by Niemczyk’s 22 points. Williams added his 10, Kitchen, Foust, and Weston Bellows had 5 each, and Aiden Palmer had 2.
Monday
Canton 60, Millville 38
Isaiah Niemczyk scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Warriors over Millville on Monday.
The Warriors would also get 13 points from Cooper Kitchen and 10 from Caiden Williams in the win.
Canton held Millville to single digits in three of the four quarters on Monday.
The Warriors (3-0) will visit Wellsboro on Thursday.
