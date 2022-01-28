WILLIAMSON — The Canton boys basketball team spread the ball around and found contributions from up and down the lineup in a 65-34 victory over Williamson on Thursday night.
Four Canton players scored 12 or more points. Weston Bellows finished with 12 points, Isaiah Niemczyk scored 14 points, Caiden Williams had 14 points, and Cooper Kitchen chipped in 13.
Canton played stout defense holding Williamson to three points in the second quarter and four points in the final quarter.
The Canton Warriors are back in action on Wednesday hosting Sayre at 7:30 p.m.
