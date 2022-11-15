MUNCY — The Canton Warriors took home their second-consecutive District IV Class A title on Saturday for the first time in program history in a dominating performance where they topped the Muncy Indians 42-7.
“It’s great,” Head Coach Tyler Sechrist commented on winning back-to-back titles. “It’s the first time it’s ever happened to Canton. Back-to-back champs, that’s something huge. I already said that this is the best team Canton has ever had, I think that just solidified it.”
Canton not only beat the Muncy team — but completely dominated them.
The highly touted defense of the Warriors came to play and pitched a shutout until the fourth quarter when the backups entered the game for Canton and the score was out of hand.
The offense was led by an incredible performance by senior running back Riley Parker — who was unstoppable in the win.
He scored four touchdowns on the ground and was running angry throughout the night and not only sought contact but invited it.
“It’s a big game, all of us guys are hyped,” Parker said of his performance. “I think when you have a nice carry, and you lay someone out, that just gets your juices flowing for the whole team. It makes everybody play more intensely.”
After a scoreless first quarter which both teams had to combat the rainy weather, Canton started to feed Parker with significant success.
“In a big game like this, you gotta feel it out a little bit,” Coach Sechrist said. “They prepared well, they’re a good team and well-coached… They were staying home well, and then we kind of went back, with the weather, and we went with what we beat them with last year. Just power running out of the I(formation) and bone, and once we saw that they couldn’t handle it and we were getting a push, we just stayed with it.”
Parker would use two devastating runs to bring his team down to the five-yard line, where Micael Davis would do the rest and rumble up the gut for a five-yard touchdown to put his team up 7-0.
“You’re just feeling the other team out,” Parker explained. “Trying to figure out what’s going to work. Just like last year, when we went into our power running formations, we were able to drive the ball downfield.”
From that point on, Canton would dominate all three phases of the game.
“That’s what it takes,” Coach Sechrist said. “If you want to play championship football. You have to win all three phases. Our defense has been there all year, special teams have been back and forth, and our offense has sputtered. But tonight, it all came together and it was a good night for that to happen.”
On their next possession, Parker would find the endzone for the first time on the night as he broke free around the right side of the defense for a 17-yard touchdown.
He wasn’t done just yet in the first half and would cap off a drive that saw Weston Bellows pick up a big first down early on a long run, and Parker would finish it off with a four-yard score to put the Warriors up 21-0.
Canton would see another long drive go deep into Muncy territory late in the half, but failed to get a 30-yard field goal attempt to fall as it came up a yard short of giving the Warriors another three points.
The defense in the first half was smothering, and a Muncy team that has scored at will during the season found nearly no room to work as the Warriors’ run defense and relentless pressure made the Indians have to claw for even the smallest gains.
In the second half, it was more of the same for the Warriors, as they continued to run the ball at will and used a long and methodical drive to get down to the Muncy 12-yard line.
From there, Hayden Ward would find green grass on his way to the endzone and capped off an over five-minute drive with a touchdown run to give his team a 27-0 lead.
Parker would add to his already stellar performance with two more touchdown runs in the third, one from 14-yards out and one from three yards out, that gave Canton a commanding 42-7 lead heading into the fourth.
The first of his third-quarter TDs would be set up by an impressive play from Brenan Taylor, who stormed the Muncy punter for a blocked punt.
With the game well in hand, Canton would call off the dogs, and Muncy would take advantage as Austin Johnson ripped off a 33-yard touchdown run for the Indians late — but with only 1:53 left on the clock Canton would hold on for yet another monstrous win, and the District IV Class A title.
On the ground, Canton dominated the Muncy front seven, and racked up 339 yards on 51 attempts, and scored all six of their touchdowns on runs.
Parker would be the top rusher on the day for either team, as the back galloped for 119 yards on just seven carries and scored four times.
“He was on a mission tonight,” Coach Sechrist said of Parkers’ big night. “Our line did a great job to give them a good start up the middle. He was looking to run people over, and then the one outside, just reminded me of Steelton last year, when he hits that extra gear, and he just beats everybody to the corner.”
Hayden Ward added 98 yards on only nine carries with a touchdown, Bellows racked up 74 yards, Bailey Ferguson added 37, and Davis rumbled for 16 yards on three touches and scored a touchdown.
The Canton defense once again showed why they are such a feared unit in not only the NTL, but across the Class A state teams, and held Muncy to just five first downs — mostly coming late against the second unit.
The Warriors held Muncy to just 94 yards rushing (33 of those came on Johnson’s late score) and 58 passing yards while forcing two turnovers.
Canton only threw the ball four times, with Bellows grabbing the only catch for 17 yards.
With the win, Canton will again head to the Class A State Playoffs and earn a bye in the first week.
“The guys get a little time just to rest a little bit this week,” Coach Sechrist said of the bye. “We’ll just get an extra week to prepare for whoever we got, and I think it’s going to be huge just going down the stretch. A bye right now, especially with a Class A school, to just get healthy is huge.”
They will take on the winner of the Penns Manor and North Cambria in two weeks with a date, time, and location yet to be determined.
The Warriors have played a tough schedule during the year — especially in their last four games.
They took on three state-ranked opponents in their respective classes during that stretch, and think the experience with their schedule will pay dividends as they look to finish the job — win a State Championship.
“I think it’s prepared us, we’ve played four quality teams in a row,” Parker said. “Those are the types of games we want they help us work on and see what we have to improve on. Just see if we can compete with those top-tier teams.”
