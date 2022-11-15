MUNCY — The Canton Warriors took home their second-consecutive District IV Class A title on Saturday for the first time in program history in a dominating performance where they topped the Muncy Indians 42-7.

“It’s great,” Head Coach Tyler Sechrist commented on winning back-to-back titles. “It’s the first time it’s ever happened to Canton. Back-to-back champs, that’s something huge. I already said that this is the best team Canton has ever had, I think that just solidified it.”