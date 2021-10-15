Canton D putting together stellar season

CANTON — Canton has rolled through the first seven weeks of the 2021 football season. The Warriors currently sit at 7-0 with the top spot in the District 4 Class A standings.
While the Warriors’ offense has gotten plenty of love — and it’s been well deserved — the Canton D has also shined through the first seven games.
The Warriors are allowing an average of 5.7 points per game, including pitching three shutouts this season.
“It’s been amazing so far. We’ve put in a lot of work, a lot of effort to get to where we are now,” said senior defensive end Caiden Williams.
The Warriors believe part of their success on defense is their close bond — on and off the field.
“We’ve just always been really close, since I was a freshman. We all know each other pretty well. We hang out outside of football and in school we’ve got a lot of classes together, we’re always with each other and know each other very well,” said junior defensive tackle Mason Nelson.
Williams said preseason camp this August helped form that bond.
“We have a camp at the beginning of the year. We stay here at the school, we get to know each other. We’ve known each other forever basically, we’ve been through sports all the way up through grade school into middle school and high school,” he said.
“I think we’re more brothers (this year) than we were last year and in previous years. Camp helps that out a lot,” senior linebacker Conner Davis added.
That bond has helped the Warriors defense become one of the best in the region. Another thing that has helped them out has been an explosive offense that is also capable of eating a lot of clock.
“It’s really big for us. Our offense being on the field more than our defense, I mean (other teams) can’t score as much and our defense is in good condition and isn’t tired out when we’re out there,” said junior linebacker Riley Parker.
Knowing their offense is capable of scoring on any team they play also allows the defense to play fearless football.
“It does make us free. It makes us less stressed knowing that cushion is there so if we do make a mistake, it’s not always 100 percent fatal. It’s bad to make a mistake but we know that we have a little bit of a cushion,” said Williams.
“It’s great to have a cushion and not have to worry as much. You play a little bit looser and try and make big plays,” added junior safety Weston Bellows.
What makes this Canton defense even more impressive is that the majority of the players also spend their time contributing to the Warriors’ offense.
“We’re in pretty good shape, so we’re able to play both ways the whole game. It’s just nice being able to go down and score on offense and then coming out right after and holding them on defense,” Parker said.
It also helps that this Warriors team has players who can step up when their starters need a breather.
“The strength is our depth. We have depth everywhere,” Davis said.
Williams believes this group of Warriors has grown a lot over the past few years and that has shown so far on the field this season.
“I think we have gotten smarter, we work harder, we’re quicker — all around we’ve gotten better,” Williams said.
The Warriors are looking to keep improving as they try and accomplish some lofty goals this season.
“The goal is to make a run for states. We’ve had three years now where we’ve stalled out in districts, and hopefully this will be the year that we make it,” Williams said.
Bellows confirmed the Warriors’ top target for this season.
“Make a state run,” he said.
The Warriors know that a playoff run is still down the road, while they have some tough tests in the NTL coming up — starting with tonight’s game at Athens, and the Old Shoe game against Troy in Week 10.
“It’s going to be a grind for us. These are a couple two more challenging games coming up. We’re just going keep doing what we’ve been doing and get better every week,” Parker said.
No matter what happens the rest of the way, this group of Warriors is going to enjoy every minute of playing in front of the Canton fans.
“It’s amazing. Just being able to walk out onto the field and look over into the bleachers and see how fired up the fans are, it’s an amazing feeling,” Williams said.
