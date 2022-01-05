CANTON — The Canton Warriors won 10 of 14 bouts as they cruised to a 44-15 win over Wyalusing in a Northern Tier League wrestling clash on Tuesday.
Canton coach Lyle Wesneski was happy with what he saw from his team, which got a late start due to the Warrior football team’s run to the state semifinals.
“Conditioning wise we knew we weren’t going to be exactly where we needed to be and it is going to take matches like that to get us closer to where we need to be,” Wesneski said. “I saw a lot of good things. They scrapped hard and we had some guys that had some good tough match-ups.”
Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan and Canton’s Hayden Ward opened the proceedings at 152 pounds in a spirited bout. Ward took control early and didn’t let up earning an 8-2 decision.
At 160 pounds, Canton’s Levi Pepper earned a 6-4 decision over Wyalusing’s Jordan Lamb to give the Warriors a 6-0 lead.
Canton’s Brennan Taylor quickly took care of business in the 172-pound weight class, earning a fall at 1:27 over Wyalusing’s Aaron Carr.
At 189 pounds, Canton’s Riley Parker found his openings and picked apart Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger in a 19-6 major decision victory. After a slow start, Parker found his stride and dominated the last two periods.
The 215-pound matchup featured one of most anticipated match-ups of the night between Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff and Canton’s Conner Davis. Woodruff dominated from start to finish as he won by fall at 4:34.
Canton’s Mason Nelson made quick work of Wyalusing’s Dereck Baldwin at 285 pounds, winning by fall at 1:22.
At 106 pounds, Canton’s Lyle Vermilya came roaring out of the gates and soundly defeated Wyalusing’s Evan Johnson by a 9-1 major decision.
Canton’s Cohen Landis earned a forfeit victory at 113 pounds extending the Warriors’ lead to 32-6.
Wyalusing bounced back in the 120-pound weight class as Clayton Carr won by fall at 2:31 over Canton’s Cayden Miller.
Ayden Hunsinger kept the momentum for Wyalusing rolling at 126, earning a 5-1 decision victory over Canton’s Holden Ward to cut the Warriors’ lead to 32-15.
Canton’s Ryland Sakers stemmed the tide earning a dominant 17-4 major decision victory over Wyalusing’s Issac Shaffer at 132 pounds.
At 138 pounds, Canton’s Hudson Ward put on another dominant display earning an 18-3 technical fall victory over Wyalusing’s Cade McMicken.
In the final matchup of the night at 145 pounds, Canton’s Bailey Ferguson earned a hard-fought 4-1 decision victory over Wyalusing’s Skyler Manahan.
“We have been talking all last week and for the last couple of weeks about how some of the guys on the team have been waiting two years for this matchup to happen,” Wesneski said. “Last year with no fans we wrestled but it wasn’t the same and it was really nice to have a full house tonight and the kids were pumped for it.”
Next up for Canton is a trip to face Northeast Bradford on the road tonight at 7 p.m.
“We have to go and take care of business tomorrow and we have a big tournament this weekend which will be great for us to be tested,” Wesneski said. “I keep telling them that we want to be at our peak by the end of this month and we really want to reach that peak and be ready to rock and roll.”
