The Canton Warriors jumped out to a 21-0 lead on their way to a 27-13 win over Muncy on Friday night as they stayed unbeaten.
Uriah Baillie started things out with a 40-yard touchdown run just 48 seconds into the game. Ben Knapp hit the extra point and it was 7-0 Canton.
Carson Stiner scored on a one-yard run at 9:04 and Knapp hit the extra point to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter Owen Wesneski scored on a two-yard run and Knapp hit the kick at 3:57.
Ross Eyer hauled in a 13-yard touchdown from Branson Eyer of Muncy with 25.7 seconds left in the half and Isaac Boring hit the extra point.
Baillie hit Knapp on a seven-yard touchdown with 27.9 left in the third and the kick failed to cap the Canton scoring.
With 1:08 left in the game Branson Eyer again hit Ross Eyer, this time on a 34-yard scoring pass and the two-point try failed.
Baillie ran for 191 yards on 24 carries with a score and Stiner had 14 carries for 40 yards, while Wesneski ran for 12 yards.
Baillie was 11-for-21 passing for 92 yards and a score. Knapp had six grabs for 62 yards and a score, Joel Schoonover had three grabs for 15 yards and Nick May and Cooper Kitchen each had catches.
Schoonover had an interception for Canton and Carter Knecht had a sack.
Branson Eyer was 5-for-17 passing for 57 yards and Ross Eyer had two grabs of 47 yards and two scores.
Paul Pepper ran for 94 yards on 16 carries for Muncy and Ethan Gush ran six times for 32 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.