CANTON — The Canton wrestling team dominated from start to finish in a 56-9 victory over Troy on Thursday night.
“I felt really good overall and I felt like the guys wrestled (well) in a few really big wins,” Canton assistant coach Chris Landis said.
Canton’s Cohen Landis opened the proceedings by defeating Troy’s Kanaan Renzo at 113 pounds by fall in three minutes.
Cayden Miller kept it rolling for Canton in the 120 weight class. Miller defeated Troy’s Caleb Schwenk by a 7-3 decision.
Holden Ward earned Canton’s third straight victory at 126 pounds after defeating Troy’s Kenyon Slater by fall at 2:50.
The Warriors led 15-0, but with their backs against the wall, the Trojans earned their first victory of the night through Seth Seymour at 132 pounds.
Seymour defeated Canton’s Ryland Sakers by a 5-2 decision.
Canton would go on to win the next eight matches.
In the 138 weight class Canton’s Victor Vazquez defeated Troy’s Peyton Bellows by fall at 1:47.
“At 120 pounds, that was a big win for Caiden Miller and at 138 pounds we had Victor Vazquez in his first ever varsity match. He has a lot of talent and potential and he wrestled a really good match,” Landis said.
At 145 pounds Canton’s Hudson Ward came out on top defeating Troy’s Jacob Hinman by a 11-3 major decision to extend the Warriors lead to 25-3.
In the 152 weight class Canton’s Bailey Ferguson defeated Troy’s Jayden Renzo by a 13-2 major decision.
Canton’s Hayden Ward won by fall at 1:47 over Troy’s Eli Randall in the 160 weight class and Canton’s Brenen Taylor won by fall at 5:03 over Troy’s Lacey Hinman at 172 pounds.
At 189 pounds Canton’s Riley Parker won by a 4-1 decision over Troy’s Mason Woodward and in the 215 weight class Canton’s Conner Davis won by fall at 1:03 over Troy’s Daniel Samuels.
Canton’s Mason Nelson won by forfeit at 285 pounds.
In the final match of the evening Troy’s Konner Kerr defeated Canton’s Lyle Vermilya by fall 37 seconds into the match.
“We were very flat tonight and our guys weren’t getting into our offense,” Troy head coach Brandon Spiak said. “We were trying to react and Canton showed up to wrestle. When you are trying to react an entire match, it is never going to go well and that’s what it came down to.”
Canton is back in action on Saturday in the Clearfield Bison Duals in Clearfield. Troy returns to the mats on Tuesday Feb. 1 traveling to face Sullivan County at 7 p.m.
“I think we have to keep grinding and we have to work on guys working on getting up from bottom and staying in good position so we aren’t giving up big points,” Landis said. “We have a big tournament coming up this weekend so hopefully we can face some good teams, work on our technique, and try to score points when we can.”
