CANTON — After losing the first bout Canton rattled off 66 straight points to down Sayre 66-6 in NTL wrestling action Friday.
Timmy Ward (170), Garrett Storch (182), Derek Atherton-Ely (195), Trevor Williams (220), Jaden Hulslander (285), Isaac Landis (120), Miah Lehman (132), Hayden Ward (138) and Riley Parker (145) all recorded falls for the Warriors.
Bailey Ferguson (126) and Zeke Gilliland (152) both earned forfeits.
Sayre’s win came at 160 pounds as Jacob Bennett got the fall.
X-CALIBUR
Troy had four wrestlers alive after the first day of the My House X-Calibur Tournament
The Seymours, Seth and Sheldon, were into the semi-finals, while Jacob Turner and freshman Mason Woodward were still alive in the consolations.
All four are guaranteed medals.
Sheldon Seymour (120) pinned his way into the semi-finals with a bye and two falls. He will face Paramus Catholic’s Will Matistic.
Seth Seymour (106) used a bye and two decisions to reach the final four. He had an 8-2 decision and followed that up with a 9-4 win in the quarterfinals.
He faces George Hufnagel, also of Paramus Catholic, in the semifinals.
Turner (160) lost his first bout by fall then after receiving a bye he used a pin and a 4-2 decision in the blood round to reach the fourth round of consolations.
Turner will take on Blair Academy’s Roman Martinez, with a loss dropping him into the seventh place match. A means he can do no worse than sixth.
Woodward (182) also lost his first match by fall but won the next two with pins to reach the fourth round of consolations where he will take on Wyoming Valley West’s Jaden Swainback.
He is in the same boat as Turner, a win moves him into the top six in his bracket, a loss drops him to the seventh place match.
Troy is currently 18th with 40 points. Wyoming Seminary leads with 169.5 points.
