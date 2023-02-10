HERSHEY — The Canton Warriors opened the PIAA Class AA Duals State Championships with a tough 38-15 loss to powerhouse Berks Catholic.
HERSHEY — The Canton Warriors opened the PIAA Class AA Duals State Championships with a tough 38-15 loss to powerhouse Berks Catholic.
Canton will wrestle in the consolation bracket against Burrell today at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center.
Berks Catholic opened Thursday’s match with a pin from Gabe Davis, who decked Canton’s Hunter Wesneski at 172 pounds.
Canton responded with a pair of wins. Riley Parker earned a 6-5 decision over Tim Saylor at 189 pounds to cut the Berks lead to 6-3.
Micheal Davis tied things up for the Warriors with an 8-2 win over Brody Kline at 215 pounds.
Berks would take control by winning the next seven bouts, which gave them a 32-6 lead.
Canton’s Mason Nelson dropped a 2-1 decision to Owen Reber at 285 pounds, while Berks’ Chris Smith earned a major decision over Lyle Vermilya at 107 to take a 13-6 lead.
Brayden Hartranft pinned Joe Luner at 114 before Gunnar Maciejewski took a 7-3 decision over the Warriors’ Cohen Landis at 121 pounds.
At 127, Canton’s Carson Rockwell dropped a hard-fought 6-2 decision to Noah Rosa.
Berks’ Marvin Armistead took a 7-1 decision over Holden Ward at 133, and then Nathan Moschak was a winner by major decision over Rylan Sakers in their 139-pound bout.
Canton stopped the bleeding when Hayden Ward pinned John Maurer at 145, and Hudson Ward earned a 9-3 decision over Ricardo Tinoco at 152.
In the last bout of the day, Berks’ Carmine Lenzi pinned Brenen Taylor to set the final margin.
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review.
