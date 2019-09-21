ATHENS, PA- It was Homecoming at Athens’ Alumni Stadium last night and Athens’ youthful football team put forth a valiant effort.
However, they could not overcome Canton, as the Warriors prevailed 27-19.
Wildcat Head Coach Jack Young acknowledged: “We were better. We battled. That was a good sign for us. But still just not good enough.”
Athens kicked off to Canton to start the game and the Warriors drove fifty yards to take an early lead. Quarterback Uriah Bailie scored on a three yard run to put the Warriors on the board. A missed extra point held the lead to 6-0.
Athens responded with a seven play, 66 yard drive for a touchdown of their own. Wildcat quarterback Mason Lister led the Wildcat drive with three big pass connections. He connected with Keegan Rude for a 16 yard pass and twice connected with Shane Reid, including a 26-yard touchdown pass. Aaron Lane kicked the extra point and the Wildcats had the lead, 7-6.
The Warriors fumbled on the first play of their next possession and the Wildcats’ Tanner Dildine recovered the ball at the Canton 45 yard line. Lister found Rude on the next play for a 45-yard touchdown pass. The extra point team struggled with the snap, Lister’s scrambling pass attempt was not successful. But, the Wildcats extended their lead, 13-6.
The teams exchanged punts for their next possessions. Canton was winning the field position game. The ball was staying on the Wildcat side of the field. The Warriors regained possession after the Wildcat punt at the Athens 44 yard line. Canton began moving the ball again and got a first down. Just as the Warrior offense began to move, Rude intercepted a long Bailie pass attempt at the one yard line.
The Wildcats fumbled on their second play of the drive and Chance Davis recovered the ball at the 3 yard line for the Warriors. Bailie ran in for his second score of the night on the next play. Dildine intercepted the two-point conversion attempt for Athens, but Canton closed the gap to 13-12.
The Wildcat offense put together a drive into Warrior territory, including another long pass from Lister to Rude for 19 yards. The drive sputtered out at the Canton 24 yard line when Athens turned the ball over on downs.
The teams once again exchanged punts as halftime neared. Canton’s offense began marching down the field on a drive that started on their 27 yard line. They were gaining yardage in chunks of 12, seven, and 15 yards. To heighten the danger, Athens forced a punt, but was called for roughing the punter. The Warriors drive resumed. The Wildcats finally stopped the drive at their own 14 yard line when Jared Peterson picked off a Bailie pass attempt. The Wildcats took a knee and went into halftime with the 13-12 lead.
The Wildcats began the second half with the ball and drove 30 yards in ten plays. The drive stalled due to an interception at the Canton three yard line. Uriah Bailie rushed 97 yards for a touchdown on the Warriors first offensive play after the turnover. Bailie rushed to successfully complete the two point conversion as well. The Warriors were back in the lead 20-13.
The Wildcat offense struggled on the next possession and punted to Canton. Canton took over at their own 33 yard line and drove 64 yards before fumbling on the Athens three yard line. Reid recovered for the Wildcats to end another Warrior threat. Six plays later, Lister hit a streaking JJ Babcock for a 74 yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats struggled with the snap on the extra point attempt and Lane’s pass fell incomplete. Canton still led 20-19.
The teams once again exchanged punts as the fourth quarter began. The key play may have been Canton’s punt. Canton’s punter, Nick May, put the Wildcats at their own three yard line to start their drive. Field position was again in favor of the Warriors. Canton put together the final scoring drive of the night after the exchange. They began at the Athens 35 yard line and drove the 35 yards with Bailie running it in from the four yard line. Benjamin Knapp made the extra point and Canton was up 27-19.
The Wildcats went three and out after the Warrior score. The Warriors received the punt and ran out the clock to end the game.
Leading rushers for Canton were Bailie with 230 yards on 29 carries and Carson Steiner with 79 yards on 14 carries. Bailie also had four touchdowns. For the Wildcats, Lister completed 13 passes for 253 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
