TIOGA JUNCTION — Top seed Canton survived a scare from Cowanesque Valley, winning 3-2, in District IV, Class A volleyball semifinal action Saturday.
The Indians struck first, winning the first set 25-20 but Canton rallied to take the second set 25-8.
CV edged out the third set 25-23 with Canton leveling it up in the fourth 25-9.
The Warriors won the deciding set 15-4 to advance to the final.
Annie Gaiotti had 12 points, three aces, 15 kills, four assists and 12 digs for Canton while Esther Martin added 12 points, four aces, three kills, four assists and nine digs.
Rhiley McNett had nine kills, one block, one assist and three digs; Jilaney Hartford had two points, one ace, 10 kills and a dig; Emily Ferguson had 14 points, five aces, 11 kills, one assist and nine digs; Jillian Shay added 15 points, seven aces, one kill, two assists and 20 digs and Carmya Martell finished with 13 points, four aces, one kill, 36 assists and 17 digs.
Makayla Vargeson had 20 kills and 17 digs in the loss for CV while Rylie Walker had nine kills and 21 digs. Kailey Wells added 32 assists as Jess Hummel had five kills and 20 digs.
Canton takes on Northeast Bradford in the Class A title game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. back at Williamson High School.
NEB 3, Galeton 0
25-11, 25-16, 25-16
TIOGA JUNCTION — The Panthers earned a berth into the Class A title game, picking up the win Saturday.
The championship game is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. back at Williamson High School.
Jordan Shumway had 12 points, four kills, four blocks and seven digs for NEB while Emily Susanj had two aces, eight points, 15 kills, three blocks and 10 digs.
Chloe Baker had an ace, eight points and 13 digs; Kylie Lewis finished with two aces, five points, a kill, 10 assists and five digs; Lauryn Schultz had three aces, 13 points, three kills and nine digs; Juliana Susanj finished with four points, two kills, 12 assists and six digs with Kiara Thetga chipping in with eight digs.
Alli Macensky led Galeton with 10 kills, two blocks and an assist while Kate Kulish had five digs, an ace, a kill and nine assists.
Cara Parsell had five digs, two aces and a kill; Lauren Sauley added nine digs, an ace and a kill; Makenna Shuemaker finished with 12 digs and two assists; Maddie Sauley had three digs and two kills; Alexis Johnson finished with an ace and four kills; Tressa Succowich had two digs, three aces and three assists as Mikayla Schott finished with two digs and Olivia Rohrbaugh added a block.
Athens 3, Wyalusing 1
25-20, 25-27, 25-11, 25-14
The Wildcats advanced to the District IV, Class AA volleyball on Saturday.
They will face North Penn-Liberty at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the semi-final with Wellsboro against Towanda after back at Williamson High School.
“Girls played all out today,” said Athens coach Heather Hanson. “Had some great all out effort! I don’t know what the record is but pretty sure Kayleigh Miller set a new record with 44 assists and Leah (Liechty) with 23 kills. (Cassidy Stackpole), Taylor (Field) and Haley (Barry) stellar in defense.”
Miller also had two aces, one kill and two digs while Liechty added an ace, a block, one assist and five digs.
Stackpole had two aces, 14 kills and 23 digs; Field had six aces, a kill, an assist and 30 digs; Barry had two aces, 10 kills and 17 digs; Jenny Ryan had five aces, five kills, one block, three assists and seven digs while Kylie Jayne had four kills.
Lylah Oswald had 16 kills and 20 digs for the Rams while Emily Lewis added five kills and 30 digs.
Haley McGroarty finished with two kills, 14 assists and 13 digs; Imogen Herbert added 10 assists and eight digs with Morgan Rockwell getting seven digs while Priscilla Newton added five digs.
