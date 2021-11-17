Canton falls in PIAA semifinals

HAZLE— The Canton volleyball team lost in the PIAA semifinals to Sacred Heart 25-18, 25-18, 25-8 on Tuesday night.
Canton jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first set and were looking up and ready for a fight. However, Sacred Heart stormed back taking a 16-10 lead forcing a timeout.
Sacred Heart did not let up after the timeout finishing the first set off on two straight service aces.
In the second set Canton once again started strong going up 6-4. Aly Albanese led a comeback for the Lions going up 13-9 forcing a Canton timeout. Canton fought hard but never held another lead in the second set.
In the third set Sacred Heart held all momentum and the Lady Warriors were dejected resulting in an easy set win.
Canton is losing seniors Trisha Gilbert and Rachel Martin who both played key roles in Canton’s playoff run this season.
Look for full coverage and quotes in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Review.
