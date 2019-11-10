Canton’s run in the state playoffs ended on Saturday as they fell to Berlin Brothersvalley 3-0 in the PIAA, Class A volleyball quarterfinals.
The defending state runners-up came out strong, taking the first stanza 25-7.
The Warriors were able to make them work the other two, falling 25-19 in the second and 25-20 for the third.
Esther Martin finished with two points, five kills, one block, one assist and four digs for Canton while Annie Gaiotti had three kills and five digs.
Jillaney Hartford added four points, four kills and two digs; Rhiley McNett and Lauren Gleckner each had two kills and a dig; Emily Ferguson had three points, an ace, two kills and 10 digs; Jillian Shay had three points, an ace, an assist and eight digs and Carmya Martell had four points, two kills, 15 assists and 14 digs.
The Warriors end the season as one of the top eight teams in the state in Class A after claiming the NTL Division-II title, the District IV, Class A title and winning their opening state contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.