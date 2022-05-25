CANTON — Cowanesque Valley used timely hitting and stingy defense to down Canton 5-0 in the opening round of the PIAA District IV Class A softball playoffs on Tuesday.
Both teams began the game strong defensively, holding each other scoreless through the first two innings. Baserunners had to earn their way on base all game.
In the top of the third, Cowanesque put together a couple hits. Madison Hoopes led off the inning with a single. Maddie Millard batted her in with a single two batters later.
Cowanesque added two more runs in the fourth. Ashley Woodring led off with a single. Logan Hamilton bunted her to second. Makenzie Surine drilled a double to the left field fence to plate Hamilton.
Hoopes later batted Surine in on with a lazy line drive that fell just in front of a diving Emmi Ward. Midway through the fourth inning, Cowanesque led 3-0.
Canton’s best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the fourth. Sara Saar hit into a fielder’s choice that left her standing at first with two out. Maekenzi Kinner drew a walk. Madison Hulburt hustled to beat the throw on a ground ball and load the bases. The threat ended abruptly with a strikeout.
Canton head coach Lyle Wesneski acknowledged his team’s struggles at the plate.
“Hey, we didn’t hit. We’re not beating anybody scoring zero runs. You gotta tip your hat to their pitcher. She moved the ball in and out, changed speeds enough and we just didn’t square the ball up enough to put pressure on them defensively,” he said.
Cowanesque added two more runs in the fifth and a final run in the seventh inning. Each time, Cowanesque hit their way on base. Each time, Canton forced Cowanesque to hit the ball to advance their runners. Cowanesque did just that.
Meanwhile, Canton struggled to get runners on base. Canton only got two baserunners on base in the final three innings.
Wesneski believes his girls began to feel pressure.
“I think late in the game, the girls started to press a little bit. Once you start pressing, its not good. Their emotions, they just couldn’t stay relaxed.”
Wesneski credited Cowanesque with the better performance.
“They played better. They executed. They came up with key hits in situations where they had to have it and we didn’t. I wish them the best of luck,” Wesneski said.
He also credited his girls for righting the Warrior softball program.
“I am proud of the way they battled and they won 16 games. Three years ago, we were 1-19. We couldn’t do anything right. This group changed the whole perception of our program and helped build this thing back up.”
