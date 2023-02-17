MANSFIELD — Heading into Thursday night’s NTL Showdown semifinal against North Penn-Mansfield, Canton head coach Brock Kitchen knew they were in for an uphill battle.
It’s one thing to play the NTL Large School Champions on the road. But, the Tigers aren’t just your ho-hum league champions. They came in 21-1, winners of 20 straight contests, and the top-ranked team in the state in Class AAA by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
And, those Tigers just kept rolling, as they stormed out to a 26-9 lead after the first quarter and led 55-18 as they cruised home to a 65-34 win.
“We’re not going to see a better team than that in (class) AA, next week or the week after that. I felt the first time that we played them, we started out in zone, and they couldn’t miss. I thought in the second half we played man and played them a little tighter. That’s why I came out in man and our athletes couldn’t guard their basketball players,” Kitchen said.
They especially couldn’t stop NP-Mansfield’s Karson Dominick. The junior, who scored his 1,000th career point last week, had 33 points Thursday night. It was effortless at times for the small forward, who received plenty of incisive passes from teammates. From there, he converted at a high clip.
“We moved the ball around very well, we played as a team and I was getting the looks I was cutting verry well and I was making the easy ones. It was just really good ball movement by our team and we played together as a family,” he said.
He wasn’t the only Tiger to make a big impact offensively on the game. Alex Davis and Brody Burleigh had 8 and 9 points respectively. But, the unsung hero was Andrew Green.
Green, starting in place of Sammy Lawrence, who is working his way back from injury, hit two threes in the first few minutes of the contest to get NP-Mansfield off and running. If he shoots the ball like he did early on in the rest of the postseason, that will make them that much tougher of an out.
“I consider Andrew a starter. He’s played starter minutes all year so whether he starts or comes off the bench, he’s one of our six starters and nothing he does surprises me because he’s got tremendous basketball instincts. He does a lot of things on the defensive end that go unnoticed like deflections and steals in addition to scoring the basketball and on top of that, he turns the ball over very little,” Mansfield coach Kipper Burleigh said after the contest.
North Penn-Mansfield will move on to play Wellsboro, winners over Sayre in the other semifinal, in the NTL Showdown finals at Mansfield University Saturday evening.
The two teams will enter the Class AAA District 4 Tournament seeded first and second, while Troy is the third seed. The Tigers won both regular season matchups against the Hornets by a combined four points, and one of the best rivalries the Commonwealth has to offer will be renewed once again.
“I think it’s a great game before we go into district play and I think it’s a tribute to that the top three teams in the district are NTL schools,” Burleigh said.
Meanwhile, Canton will look to rebound as they will travel to second-seeded Northwest to kick off the Class AA tournament next week.
For now, Kitchen wants to use this loss as a learning experience as they look to make some noise in playoffs.
“(We will benefit from) the speed of the game, we’re not gonna see length like that. There’s things that we will watch on tape and we will work on,” he said.
Austin Allen led all Warrior scorers with 11 points. Ben Fitch chipped in with 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.