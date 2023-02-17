MANSFIELD — Heading into Thursday night’s NTL Showdown semifinal against North Penn-Mansfield, Canton head coach Brock Kitchen knew they were in for an uphill battle.

It’s one thing to play the NTL Large School Champions on the road. But, the Tigers aren’t just your ho-hum league champions. They came in 21-1, winners of 20 straight contests, and the top-ranked team in the state in Class AAA by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.