Canton falls to Millville in Christmas Tournament Championship

CANTON — The Canton girls basketball team kept the game close for as long as possible, but Millville’s Jessica Dodge and Ava Michael could only be contained for so long, eventually leading Millville to a 44-22 victory over Canton on Thursday night.
Canton’s man to man defense worked well in the first quarter. The Warriors took an 8-4 lead and were limiting high percentage scoring chances for the Quakers.
The tables turned quickly as three straight turnovers resulted in three straight layups for the Quakers and Millville took a 10-8 lead after the first quarter.
The entire complexion of the game was shaped in the second quarter. Millville did a better job spacing the floor which exposed Canton’s man to man defense.
The Quakers also got more aggressive on defense and forced turnovers allowing their fast guards Dodge and Michael to run the floor and do damage in transition.
“Their point guard is a great player,” Canton head coach Casey Aylesworth said. “They run transition really well and we lost by 22, but they honestly scored probably 20 points in transition and we just had some bad turnovers.”
Michael scored 10 of her 14 points in the second quarter and Dodge scored 6 of her 20 total points.
Millville outscored Canton 16-0 in the Second quarter putting the game out of reach at halftime leading 26-8.
Canton’s Kendall Kitchen scored five points in the third quarter and tried to spark a comeback but the lead proved to be insurmountable. Kitchen scored eight total points.
Millville continued to make it hard on Canton to execute its offensive plays in the second half and the Quakers never allowed the Warriors to find an offensive rhythm.
“I give them the credit because they are a good team and they played some good teams already this year so, we’re hoping to build towards of of playing this tough opponent,” Aylesworth said. “We played hard man to man defense and to hold a team like that to 44 points, you got to give yourself credit. So I thought we played really well in our half court defense.”
Canton is back in action on Wednesday hosting Sayre at 7:30 p.m.
