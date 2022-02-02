CANTON — In a final warmup before the District 4 Duals tournament kicks off today, the host Canton Warriors dropped a 38-30 contest to Montoursville on Tuesday.
Montoursville and Canton could meet in the quarterfinals of the D4 Duals tournament on Saturday morning if both win their first-round matches tonight.
Tuesday’s match started with two straight wins for the Warriors.
Bailey Ferguson earned a 5-0 decision over Montoursville’s Hunter Miller at 145 to kick things off.
Canton went up 9-0 when Hayden Ward pinned Josiah Schans at the end of the first period at 152 pounds.
Montoursville’s Kayden Frame took down Brenen Taylor by a 13-6 score to cut the Canton lead to 9-3.
Isaac Cory earned a pin for Montoursville at 172 and his teammate, Ethan Warner, accepted a forfeit at 189 to put the visitors up 15-9.
Conner Davis tied things up for Canton when he pinned Cole Yonkin in just 48 seconds at 215.
The back-and-forth action continued as Montoursville’s Gaven Farquharson pinned Gage Pepper at 285 pounds to put the visitors up 21-15.
Canton’s Lyle Vermilya answered with a 6-1 decision over Ryan Aguirre at 106 to cut the Montoursville lead to 21-18 with five bouts left.
Montoursville was able to stretch out its lead to 33-18 with back-to-back pins from Brandon Wentzel at 113 and David Kennedy at 120.
Canton’s Holden Ward accepted a forfeit at 126 to cut the lead to 33-24, but Montoursville’s Blaize Vogel clinched the win with a technical fall win over Ryland Sakers at 132.
Hudson Ward earned a pin in under a minute for Canton at 138 to close things out.
Canton, which is the third seed in the 16-team field, will host No. 14 Mount Carmel tonight at 7 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase tickets for any of the District 4 Duals matches go to https://piaad4.hometownticketing.com/embed/all.
