CANTON — For the past two years the Muncy Indians have been a thorn in the side of the Canton Warriors.
Back-to-back years the teams met in the district final, and back-to-back years Muncy won the game.
It looked like things would be different this year. Canton got a touchdown run with 9:53 left in the third quarter and they suddenly found themselves ahead by nine points.
It took one big play for Muncy to change the tide and make it three straight district titles, as Muncy topped Canton 21-16 on Saturday in the District 4, Class A playoffs.
“Just got away from us,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said of the game. “Our kids have been resilient all year and played hard. All I told them is this one is on the coach. I could have done a better job. I just feel for the kids because they have put a lot of time in and a lot of work. It’s heart wrenching.”
A 15-yard run by Weston Bellows and Hayden Ward two-point run try had the Warriors up 16-7.
Muncy was facing a third-and-six at their own 28-yard line, and it looked like Canton was going to get a sack to end the drive as three defenders converged on Muncy quarterback Branson Eyer.
But, in the blink of an eye, the entire game changed as Eyer found and opening and took off on a 72-yard run down the left sideline. Loudon Boring hit the extra point and the nine point lead was down to two at 16-14.
“I saw one safety and the open field and I took my chance,” Eyer said.
For Eyer, as soon as he got past the line of scrimmage he knew he was gone.
“I definitely did,” he said. “That has happened several times in the past in several games and I knew I was gone.”
Canton just beat Muncy two weeks ago, but in that game Eyer wasn’t able to play as Muncy was shorthanded with players out due to Covid contact tracing.
“It was a lot better than being quarantined,” Eyer said of Saturday.
On Saturday it was Canton who was shorthanded as star running back and linebacker Riley Parker was one of three Canton players to miss the game.
It was Muncy who struck first in the game.
The Indians marched straight down the field on their opening drive, capping the 11-play drive with a 35-yard touchdown run by Ethan Gush on a fourth-down play.
It was the ground game leading Muncy early as they ran 10 times on the opening drive.
Both teams had drives stalled in the half before it looked like Muncy would extrend their lead.
Muncy drove inside the Canton 20, but facing a fourth-down, Bellows intercepted an Eyer pass in the end zone to end the threat.
After the big defensive play, the Warriors offense went to work.
A 17-yard and a 10-yard run by Cooper Kitchen and big runs by Hayden Ward had the Warriors marching deep in Muncy territory.
Just as it was for Muncy, fourth down is when Canton hit paydirt as Kitchen hit Joel Schooonover on a 20-yard score with just 22 seconds left in the half.
Ward had the two-point run and Canton was ahead 8-7 at the half.
In the second half Bellows extended the Canton lead, before Eyer cut into the deficit.
Down by two, it was the Muncy defense that stepped up.
Canton had the ball at their 37, when Ross Eyer read things perfectly and lept in front of Ben Knapp to pick off a pass and take it from 41 yards out for a pick-six. Boring hit the kick and Muncy was up 21-16 with 1:53 left in the third.
It looked like Canton would quickly answer as Joel Schonover had a good return and Kitchen went right back to Knapp, this time for a 10-yard completition. Bellows had a four-yard run on third down and an 11-yard run to get inside the Muncy 20.
Facing a fourth-and-one at the Muncy eight, the Indians defense held, getting a stop in the backfield to end the threat.
After a Canton stop on defense it looked like they would get the ball back with around seven minutes. However, a personal foul for roughing the punter gave Muncy the ball back.
Canton committed just three penalties in the game, and they held Muncy to get the ball right back, but the penalty cost them two minutes which proved to be crucial.
Canton got the ball back with 5:11 left and started to work, moving into Muncy territory.
A big 12-yard run by Kitchen got Canton to the Muncy 29, but it also left the clock at 1:12, forcing the Warriors to start to go to the air more.
After Muncy broke up a pass on first down, Ross Eyer came up big again on second down picking off Kitchen for the second time with just 1:02 left.
“I knew we were changing the game around and it was going to be the final there,” Eyer said of the defensive efforts by his cousin.
For Canton, the turnovers proved costly in the second half.
“They just had some interceptions,” Sechrist said. “An interception and they take it back for a touchdown and it just takes the wind out of your sail.”
For Muncy, it was a struggle being shorthanded for a while this year, but they are starting to peak at the right time.
“It was a struggle at first, just kept running sets in practice, and we came out here and showed it on the field,” Eyer said.
Kitchen threw for 41 yards, with Knapp hauling in two passes and Schoonover, Bellows, Cameron Bellows and Hayden Ward making catches.
Ward ran for 100 yards on 26 carries and Cooper Kitchen had 68 yards on the ground, while Bellows ran for 63 years.
Branson Eyer ran for 109 yards for Muncy and he threw for 84 yards. Gush ran for 107 yards and Ty Nixon ran for 39.
Chase Crawley had four catches for 51 yards for Muncy and Gage Wertz had two catches, while Eli Wiikle and Ross Eyer had catches.
For Canton’s seniors, including all-state tight end Knapp and all-state receiver Timmy Ward, who has been out since week one with an injury, their careers end with three straight trips to the district final.
While Canton loses a great group they return a big sophomore class in Bellows, Parker and Ward, and they return Kitchen at quarterback.
For Muncy, it’s back to the state playoffs where they will face Steelton Highspire.
“Last year we won our first state game at Muncy School District and we plan to go all the way this year,” Eyer said.
Muncy also has a talented sophomore class, led by Branson and Ross Eyer. While the Indians lose players like Gush, they return both Eyer xon, along with Crawley and many others.
With both teams returning a lot of talent, Canton vs. Muncy take four could easily be set for 2021.
