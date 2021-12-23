Canton fell on the road to North Penn-Mansfield, 65-53 behind 27 points from Karson Dominick and 21 points and 14 rebounds from Brody Burleigh.
“We didn’t have any legs tonight,” Canton coach Brock Kitchen said. “Karson (Dominick) played a great game. I tip my hat to them. Brody (Burleigh) worked hard on the glass.”
It was a great win for a young North Penn-Mansfield team against a veteran Canton team expected to compete for the NTL Small School championship.
“We have one senior, we have a lot of upside and a lot of growth potential,” Mansfield coach Kipper Burleigh said.
Dominick asserted himself from the start. He started the game with a corner three and didn’t look back as he had eight points in the first quarter. Burleigh added six himself on three nifty post moves and midway through the first quarter Mansfield led 9-3. Canton answered with threes by Weston Bellows and Cooper Kitchen to help tie the game at 11. Another Kitchen three tied the game at 15 before a Dominick foul shot ended the quarter with North Penn-Mansfield leading 16-15.
“Every night we come out and bring the energy and tonight we brought the juice,” Dominick said.
Caiden Williams made a layup to give Canton their only lead of the game at 17-16 to start the second quarter, but once again Mansfield started strong early in a quarter and back to back buckets by Dominick followed by a Burleigh basket put Mansfield up 22-17. Canton rallied, though and they took the lead on an Austin Allen three with 1:10 left in the half before a late Burleigh foul shot gave us a halftime score of 28-28.
Mansfield scored the first eight points of the half as Sammy Lawrence had three of his thirteen points to start the half with a three. Lawrence had six assists as well. After a Burleigh bucket, they led 36-28.
“I focused on my different post moves,” Burleigh said about his progress from last year. “Working on my right hand too.”
Once again, Canton answered. Two Kitchen threes with an Isaiah Niemczyk layup cut the Tiger lead to two at 38-36. But, a strong end to the quarter by Burleigh gave NPM a 42-39 lead after three.
Canton tied the gasme on the first possession of the fourth quarter when Caiden WIlliiams scored a bucket and sunk the ensuing foul shot. But, the Tigers stretched their lead again on the back of strong play of Sammy Lawrence, who had five quick points and they led 51-44 midway through the fourth quarter. Canton got it to 57-51 on a Niemczyk bucket and foul, but great foul shooting down the stretch sealed the game for North Penn-Mansfield and they won 65-53.
For Mansfield, Alex Davis and Eli Shaw also added two. For Canton, Cooper Kitchen had 15, Caiden Williams had 13, Isaiah Niemczyk had 11, Weston Bellows had 9, Austin Allen had 3, and Gabe Morse had 2.
