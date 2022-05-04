Canton falls to South Williamsport

CANTON — South Williamsport coach Casey Waller knew his team needed a spark offensively. So, he went to one of the simplest tools in a manager’s toolbox; he changed the lineup. That paid off, as South Williamsport put together a 13-run performance en route to a 13-3 win in six innings against Canton on Wednesday afternoon.
“I had Landon (Lorson) in the leadoff spot today. He’s one of the best hitters in the area and he’s gonna hit some doubles and he’s gonna pop out some, but he’s aggressive and he sets the tone,” Waller said. “We’re trying to put the pieces together. It’s like a puzzle. We’re just trying to figure out which pieces go where on the puzzle.”
The puzzle seemed to come together. South Williamsport scored in every inning but the first Wednesday in Canton, and every Mountie in the starting lineup got a hit a day after being shut down by Midd-West ace Griffen Paige.
They got the scoring started in the top of the second. DJ Gantz singled and was brought home by an Alex Neidig triple, before Grant Bachman helped his own cause on the mound by bringing in Neidig on a sacrifice fly. South Williamsport rallied for the second time in the inning as Aaron Akers doubled, Kayne Jones walked, and Chase Beck singled. Lorson paid off the lineup change, hitting a sacrifice fly, and South led 3-0 after an inning and a half.
Bachman continued to roll on the mound in the second. The senior, who got stronger as the game got on and only faced real trouble in one of his five innings, showed a low-80s fastball on the radar gun and the ability to command both sides of the paint en route to a five-inning, four-hit, two-run pitching performance in which he fanned nine and only walked two.
“My focus was to command my pitches, especially my curveball and use it to my advantage and show it off,” Bachman said.
The Mounties would add to their lead in the third as Ben Stoetzel reached on an error with no outs, and Bachman laced a single into right field with two outs to bring Stoetzel home. The three-RBI game by Bachman was a bit of a breakout as he has been struggling at the plate lately for his standards. Bachman said he has been overthinking his plate appearances, but that changed Wednesday.
“I just went up there and hit,” Bachman said. “I’ve been slumping all year. I’m starting to get my groove back.”
It was Canton’s turn to hit in the bottom of the third. After a Holden Ward one-out walk, Cooper Kitchen singled and Ward scored on a wild pitch before Weston Bellows hit a triple deep down the right field line that scored Kitchen to make it 4-2 with Bellows on 3rd and one out. A deep Gavin Morse flyball to left was mishandled by the Mountie center fielder, scoring Bellows, and all of a sudden Canton trailed by one. Bachman settled in, though, striking out the next two and preserving the Southside lead.
Two-out hitting paid off again for South Williamsport. After Kayne Jones led off with a bloop single to center, Canton’s Weston Bellows retired the next two. Kaden Shay made sure Jones’ leadoff hit would pay off, as the took a two-strike pitch the other way to bring home Jones, and South led 5-3 after three-and-a-half
After another shutdown inning by Bachman, the Mounties once again added a run in the top fifth as Ben Stoetzel led off with a single and the next batter, DJ Gantz, hit a triple to make it 6-3 before Canton ended the threat.
Bachman got a huge strikeout in the bottom of the inning with two on and two outs, and South Williamsport was ready to break open.
Back-to-back walks by Jones and Beck to start the inning led to a Canton pitching change, and Landon Lorson socked the third Mountie triple of the game to plate two. Lorson came around on a wild pitch with one out, and a walk and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases before another hit-by-pitch and a two-run single by Aaron Akers made it 12-3. Kayne Jones drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, and South Williamsport led by a run-rule margin, 13-3, heading to the bottom of the sixth.
Canton loaded the bases with two outs on singles by Jason Mahosky, Cohen Landis, and Holden Ward, but Southside reliever Kaiser Kistner got the final out on a groundout, and South prevailed, 13-3.
Canton hosts Troy on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.