ATHENS — The Canton Warriors had a successful day at the NTL Track and Field Coaches’ Invitational, bringing home two first-place finishes, with the girls team finishing in 8th place with 39 points and the boys team finishing in ninth place with 42 points.
Freshman Kendall Kitchen was the lone individual champion for either gender for the Warriors. The freshman hit a personal-record 9-feet in the pole vault to capture the NTL crown.
“I knew I wanted (the nine foot jump) because I’ve done it in practice before and I’ve just wanted it and I needed it,” Kitchen said. “It’s been an amazing day, not only because I got nine feet but to win the whole thing, it was a perfect day to do it.”
Kitchen was part of the other Canton victory, a surprise win in the girls’ 4x400 meter relay along with teammates Camille McRoberts, Laci Niemczyk, and Kali Wesneski with a time of 4:25, beating Athens by four seconds.
“This was big for us,” Camille McRoberts said. “We didn’t know what to expect going in and winning just feels amazing.”
Other placewinners on the girls side on the track. for Canton were McRoberts 3rd in the 800 at 2:29.45, Wesneski 8th in the 800 with a 2:42.96, McRoberts 4th in the mile run at 5:43.30, the 4x100 relay team in 7th with a 59.19.
In the field events, Kitchen placed 4th in the long jump with a jump of 14-feet-10.5-inches to go along with her gold in the pole vault.
On the boys side, Isaiah Niemczyk was 7th in the 200 meters with a time of 24.49 and he took 3rd in the 400 with a time of 54.27.
In the field events, Niemczyk took 4th in the long jump with a 19-feet-8 inches jump. Caiden Williams was 7th in the long jump with a jump of 19-feet 6.5 inches.
Niemczyk was also fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 40-feet-2-inches, while Kyle Kapichok, Caiden Williams, and Anthony Asbury finished 2nd, 6th and 7th in the discus with throws of 133-feet-6-inches, 115-feet, and 110-feet-2-inches, respectively. Kapichok took 8th in the javelin and 127-feet-7-inches, Caiden Williams took 4th in the shot put with a jump of 42-feet, and William Colton took 5th in the shot put with a throw of 40-feet, two-inches.
