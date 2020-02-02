MILTON BOROUGH- The 2019-20 NTL Champion Canton Warriors wrestling squad’s season concluded with a top six finish at the PIAA District IV Duals at Milton High School on Saturday.
The Warriors, after defeating Lewisburg in the first round at home on Wednesday evening 51-20, went 1-2 in the rest of the tournament at the neutral mat on Saturday.
As the third seed in the tournament, Canton drew sixth seeded Benton for the first match of the day. The Tigers were not any ordinary sixth seed, as the team had gone from fielding a line-up peppered with forfeits in the beginning of the season to now boasting a full team.
“We did our homework, we knew they were going to have a full lineup,” said Canton coach Lyle Wesneski after the tournament. “We had to win the flip and try and get some match ups and we did.”
Canton was able to edge the Tigers 32-31 in a match that could have gone either way. The match began with Canton’s regular 220 pounder Trevor Williams bumping up to heavyweight and securing a decision victory over Benton’s Andrew Wolfe, 3-1. Canton then dropped the next five matches including one forfeit, giving Benton a commanding 22-3 lead.
Canton’s Hayden Ward and Riley Psrker each pinned their foes at 138 and 145, Zeke Gilliand earned a tough win at 152 and Brenen Taylor handled his opponent 12-1 at 160 to bring the score even at 22-22 with Canton’s best wrestlers still yet to get on the mat.
Canton’s Timmy Ward fell to Benton’s Nolan Lear, 7-4, in a matchup that wrestling fans may see again in Williamsport in the coming weeks, but Canton’s Garrett Storch was able to trump the lead given by the decision with a major decision win over Jake Bobersky. Derek Atherton-Ely clinched the win for Canton with a pin over Kaleb Michael that sent energy through the Canton fan base.
“I took a chance at 152, putting Zeke (Gilliland) out there on a kid that could go either way. We need it to have a chance and it worked out… It was a great match, it was entertaining,” Wesnesski remarked.
Unfortunately for Canton the rest of the tournament did not swing their way. In the semifinals the squad fell to Line Mountain 50-30 in a match that included ten pins and lasted less than forty minutes.
“Line Mountain was a matchup problem for us in the middle, we knew that coming in. Hats off to them, nothing we could do — they took it to us in the middle,” the Canton coach said.
In consolations Canton lost one more time in a close match with Muncy, 42-33.
Including a forfeit at 113, Muncy won the first eight bouts of the match giving them a 33-0 lead. Again with Canton’s best wrestlers yet to hit the mat a win was still feasible for the Warriors. Starting at 160 pounds, Taylor started the win parade for Canton to mount their comeback. Ward followed with a pin at 170, then Storch mustered out a grueling 3-2 victory over Ethan Gush and Atherton-Ely and Williams each earned pins to put the NTL champs within striking distance of a win. Unfortunately, heavyweight Jared Hulslander got caught in an under hook and was pinned in the penultimate bout, securing the Muncy win.
“Muncy, we knew it was going to be a tight match. We were able to get the flip and dictate a few match-ups… It is what it is. We had some other opportunities to not get pinned. That was our biggest thing, we just give up too many falls when we do get beat,” said Wesneski.
Wesneski said that Storch had a good win over Gush, a familiar foe from wrestling years prior.
“Last year Gush beat him at Districts 7-0, pretty handily, so I mean as far as confidence goes that’s good for Garrett. It was a tough match and he did what he had to do the last minute, stayed in good position. That kid had to come after him, why do anything to put yourself in a bad position? He earned the takedown early on so, they can say whatever they want, whatever. You got to do it when you’re out there.”
Wrestling is one the longest high school sports, when the team season ends individual postseason wrestling is just around the corner. Wesneski said that his team making this tournament provided valuable experience, especially for a young team like Canton’s.
“Just getting here gets them ready for what’s happening in the postseason,” he explained. “Sectionals, ya, but when you walk into Williamsport for the first time as a freshman your eyes get a little bigger, your heart rate gets a little faster. You get through that, but it was a full house here today and it was loud and wild and intense. That just builds character and experience that as they get older will help them… I’m pleased with them, I really am. They had a good team dual meet season.”
“We wanted to win the league, we wanted to get here,” continued Wesneski. “We finished in the top six, I’m happy with them. Am I satisfied? No. As a coach you’re never satisfied, you always want to get better. We have things we need to work on, we found some things that were exposed today that we need to work on. They competed hard, they’re a team, they stick together, they’re tight. That’s half the battle.”
Canton faced tough adversity last season when injuries piled up and a star wrestler was diagnosed with cancer. This season’s success proved to Wesneski that staying the course in lean years was the correct strategy.
“Last year when we had nine kids, I just said hey, trust it, we graduate 50 kids,” he said. “We’re going to go through some down years. Then we had some injuries and Timmy’s illness, it was a domino effect. I just said stay the course, better days are coming, I believe in you, believe in us. They bought in from day one. They are believers, they don’t back down from anybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.