ATHENS — The Canton boy’s varsity football team took the field for the first time in over a month on Monday night at Athens High School. It only took them two or three drives to shake the rust off and eventually take care of a previously undefeated Athens squad by a score of 33-9.
“Our defense hung in there a couple times when we were backed up, said Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist. Those drives are huge and really helps you win football games.”
On a night full of rain, it was the Wildcat air raid that struck first. They completed their first two passes for 29 yards to pin the Warriors deep with a punt. Just a few plays later, the Wildcats retained possession and got on the board with a Shayne Reid 30-yard field goal. Reid would see a lot more action in the rest of the contest with 131 total yards, but those would be the only points for Athens in the first half.
Canton would then rattle off 26 unanswered points to end the half. It got started with a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cooper Kitchen to receiver Joel Schoonover to end the first frame.
Kitchen floated another touchdown pass of 15 yards to tight end Ben Knapp.
On the ensuing kick-off, Hayden Ward stripped the ball during the kick return, and Canton quickly went back to work.
Running back Riley Parker capped the drive with a four-yard score. Parker had 176 yards and two touchdowns in the game.
Towards the end of the half down 20-3, the Wildcats were driving inside the 10-yard line. A play on fourth down resulted in a 93-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown for the Warriors. With that play, they were able to go into the half with a commanding 26-3 lead.
Athens quarterback Mason Lister was stopped at the three yard line, and lateraled the ball back. The ball bounced free and was recovered by Canton’s Cameron Bellows who raced to the end zone.
The two-touchdown swing proved to be too much for Athens to overcome.
In the second half, the Wildcats held their own and created opportunities to get themselves back in the ball game. They did just that in the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass on fourth down from sophomore quarterback Mason Lister to junior receiver JJ Babcock to bring the score to 26-9.
Canton would score one more time from a one-play 47-yard drive on a scoring run from Parker who was hard to bring down all night long for the Warriors.
Lister and the Athens passing attack were still able to muster up 106 yards through the air despite only putting up nine points.
With the victory, the Canton Warriors move to 2-0 on the season in their return to the NTL. They will take the field once again on Saturday against Muncy in a rematch of the District final. Athens takes their first loss of a successful season thus far. They will bring in their 3-1 record to another home game against an undefeated South Williamsport squad on Saturday.
“There were too many little things tonight that we need to work on, but we also have to have short memories,” said Athens head coach Jack Young.
