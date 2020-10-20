While the Canton football team has had all kinds of success on the field this year, they have had a tough season off the field.
The Warriors are unbeaten, but they have played just three games this year, after being shut down for a stretch, right after losing a game against Athens in week two.
Now, the Warriors have lost another game as their game against Northwest on Friday was canceled.
The Northwest football team shut down for the year, leaving Canton scrambling once again.
Canton is actively looking for games right now, and have some options to try and get a matchup.
The Warriors aren’t the only team without a game this week as NP-Mansfield hasn’t been traveling to Bradford County so that game is not being played and both teams currently don’t have an opponent this week.
Both Canton and Troy are in a position to host games the following week in the District 4 playoffs.
Canton would host Muncy in a rematch of last year’s D4 final, while Troy is currently in a position to be the second seed in Class AA.
