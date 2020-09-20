The Canton football team has had all activities suspended due to a positive Covid-19 test among one of the football players.
The superintendent issued a letter on the Canton Area School District Facebook page, and it reveals all football activities for varsity, JV and junior high are suspended until Oct. 1.
Below is the letter Canton issued on their Facebook page.
A message to the community from Dr. Briggs:
September 19, 2020
Community:
The purpose of this letter is to inform you about the current situation in the Canton Area School District around COVID-19. My hope is, through this letter, I will be able to ensure you are provided with accurate information, and any questions you may have, will be addressed through this correspondence.
Last evening, the decision was made to cancel the football game between the Canton Area School District and Athens Area School District. This decision was made based on information we received late in the afternoon/early evening about a potential COVID-19 case with a football player from Athens. Athens did not have a confirmed case. However, after consulting with our school physician and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, it was determined to cancel the contest for the health and safety of all players and both communities.
After the game was cancelled, the district received word that one of our football players had received a positive COVID-19 test. All parents of our football players were immediately informed. We have also received information that parent(s) of football players have tested positive for COVID-19. As has been our standard practice since the start of the pandemic, we intend to communicate when we have students, faculty, or any staff who have tested positive in our school community. While we encourage all parents to share with the school district if members of their child’s house have been tested positive for COVID-19, they are certainly entitled not to share such information. If they choose to share that information with our district, we always ensure that we do not violate any privacy information for our students and parents. Therefore, we do not and will not share with our community any test results from parents or other members of households who do not have a direct health or safety threat to our district. I appreciate your understanding on our approach.
Throughout the weekend, our administrative team has been working diligently to prepare for school on Monday. We will be moving forward with school as normally scheduled on Monday. Early this afternoon, our custodial staff was called to do a “deep cleaning” of our high school and elementary school. The Department of Health advised that we quarantine our entire football team and the coaches (who were present on 9/16/2020). They will be able to return to our school on 10/1/2020. Therefore, all football players and coaches who were present for practice on 9/16/2020, will not be allowed on campus for 14 calendar days. All football activities will be suspended until the 14-day quarantine expires. This includes all junior varsity and junior high football events. All other sports will continue as planned following the procedures set forth in our health and safety plan.
As always, thank you very much for your continued support of our school district community. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to use our Questions email account (questions@canton.k12.pa.us). Stay safe, stay healthy, and I hope you have a wonderful week ahead!
Yours in Education,
Dr. Eric Briggs
Superintendent of Schools
Canton Area School District
