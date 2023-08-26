CANTON — Canton football quarterback Ben Fitch took the snap, and pumped to his right.
After selling it to the defense, he turned his eyes back up field and unloaded a deep shot right into the hands of Zack Colton, who walked into the end zone untouched, jumping his team’s lead up to 14-0.
It was that kind of night for Canton football, as the Warriors — led by Fitch, who accounted for five total touchdowns — cruised to a 42-0 season-opening victory over visiting Sayre in Canton on Friday.
“To get my first start was very exciting, I was a little nervous before the game, but as the game went on I definitely felt like I was more smooth,” Fitch said. “The coaches put in a great game plan, we knew what to execute and what to do. As the game went on, we built on what we saw.”
Fitch finished the game 4-of-5 passing for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also adding 137 yards rushing and a hat trick of scores on the ground to lead Canton offensively. Micheal Davis added 32 yards on the ground on six carries, and Hudson Ward found the end zone twice, contributing 40 total yards on just two touches in the contest. Rylan Wesneski added 45 yards on the ground, while Bailey Gardner also chipped in with 28 yards rushing. Aydin Holcomb made two catches for 23 yards in the victory.
“(Fitch) did a lot for us offensively, defensively,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “We knew he could. He would have been a starter the last two years, probably on three quarters of the team in the NTL, he’s just been waiting his time. This is his year now as a junior.”
For Sayre, quarterback Tanner Green finished 12-25 for 169 yards, while wide receiver Nick Pellicano caught eight passes for 127 yards to lead the Redskins. Running back Kaden Bennett notched 16 yards on five carries and also caught one pass for nine yards, while Karter Green recorded two receptions for 27 yards.
“It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we stuck in there, we fought early on,” Sayre coach Ricky Lindblad said. “(Pellicano) played fantastic tonight on the outside. He was going out making plays, contested catches. He’s got really good hands and can make some plays.”
It didn’t take long for the Warriors to put points on the scoreboard.
Following a lengthy return to open the game by Hudson Ward, the Warriors would score just two plays later. First, Micheal Davis tallied five yards to begin the drive, before Ward found paydirt for the first time this season on a weaving 15-yard run. Alexis McRoberts drilled the ensuing PAT, and with less than a minute off the board, Canton led 7-0.
Sayre trotted out for its first offensive possession of 2023, and for a moment, punted it away after failing to pick up a first down. A defensive penalty on Canton gave possession back to the Redskins, who managed to march it down to the Canton goal line, running time off the clock in chunks.
Three straight attempts from close range came up short, and a mishandled snap gave possession back to the Warriors as they clung to an early one-score lead.
“Confidence wise, it was huge,” Fitch said. “Getting the ball back was very exciting, because (Sayre) was able to drive down on us, but we were able to put it together. It was a lot of heart that stopped that.”
It took some hard running and a quarter change, but then Fitch took his shot.
Taking the snap in the shotgun, he feigned a screen to the far side of the field, before pivoting to the wide-open Colton, and the duo opened up the Warriors advantage to 14-0 with 9:45 to play in the second quarter.
While Sayre continued to search for consistency on offense, Canton wasted no time adding to their growing advantage.
Fitch added a pair of touchdown runs before halftime — from seven and 45 yards, respectively — as Canton powered to a 27-0 lead with the break looming.
Sayre would drive all the way inside Canton’s 10-yard line before the break, but came up just short as the clock hit zero before they could get one last play off at the line of scrimmage.
“We had an opportunity to get some points there,” Lindblad said. “We were just unable to get (them).”
Fitch and Ward connected for a score through the air to begin the second half, and after a defensive safety moments later, Fitch added his fifth and final score of the night on a 22-yard scamper, running the lead to 42-0 with a little more than a quarter to play. From there, both sides would rotate in fresh bodies as the clock wound down and Canton protected its home field to open the regular season with a win.
“(We want to) keep the momentum,” Fitch said. “Trying to build on stuff that we didn’t do great with today and just keep going on the things that we did good. Just keep building.”
“We’ll look at it, we’re always hard on ourselves,” Sechrist added.
Canton’s next contest will be on Thursday when it hosts North Penn-Mansfield, while Sayre will host Wyalusing in its home-opener on Friday.
