CANTON — The Warriors rolled to 4-0 on the season with a 39-13 win over Wellsboro on Friday night.
Cooper Kitchen threw four scores in the first half and Canton ran for 236 yards in the game.
Weston Bellows started the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown catch from Cooper Kitchen at 7:58 of the first quarter. Kitchen then connected with Ben Knapp on a six-yard touchdown at 4:35 with a Tyler Jannone kick to make it 13-0.
Kitchen threw his third touchdown pass, to Joel Schoonover at 11:30 of the second quarter on a 15-yard strike and at 5:23 Kitchen tossed his fourth touchdown of the half as he hit Bellows on a 52-yard scored with Jannone making the kick.
Hayden Ward had a five-yard run at 7:22 of the third quarter to make it 32-0, before Michael Davis made it 39-0 at 7:55 on a three-yard run and a Jannone kick.
Conner Adams had a 35-yard run with 4:15 left to put Wellsboro on the board and Jack Poirier made the kick. With no time left on the clock Nick Smith scored for the Hornets.
Canton followed a bit of the blueprint Troy had against Wellsboro last week running the ball against the Hornets.
“We do what we do,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “Of course we watch other teams. We have been a very good running team this year, so I told them we have to establish the run. And, then they weren’t playing a safety back because we were running so well so we took some shots deep without the safety there.”
Riley Parker had his third straight 100 yard rushing game for Canton with 11 yards on 10 carries. Kitcehn ran for 69 yards and Bailey Ferguson ran for 26, while Hayden Ward ran for 20 and Michael Davis had 12 yards.
Kitchen was 5-for-11 for 106 yards, four of the five completions for touchdowns.
Bellows had three grabs for 85 yards and two scores and Jannone, Knapp and Schoonover had catches.
Isaac Keane was 7-for-19 for 134 yards for Wellsboro and Adams was 3-for-6 for 51 yards.
“We took away the pass as much as we could and tried to put some pressure on them,” Sechrist said.
Adams ran for 73 yards on eight carries and Darryn Callahan ran for 19 yards.
Adams had two catches for 46 yards and Joe Brown had four grabs for 88 yards.
Zach Singer and Will Kibler had catches, while Callahan had two grabs.
Canton now hosts Muncy in a rematch of last year’s District 4 final next week as the two teams meet for the third straight year in the district final.
“Just keep them playing the way these kids have played all year,” Sechrist said of the plan. “They have been resilient, they have been relentless, they have played hard. They aren’t going to quit.”
