CANTON — When Canton football opened its season last week against Sayre, Ben Fitch did a lot of the offensive heavy lifting en route to the Warriors’ victory.
This week, Fitch got some added scoring help from his backfield teammates.
Canton moved to 2-0 on the season Friday night, utilizing a multiple rushing attack to outpace North Penn-Mansfield, as the Warriors downed the Panthers 42-13.
“We have to spread it around offensively, we got to have guys step up defensively, and we’re finding guys that want to do that,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “With a younger team like this and some holes to fill, these first few games you see who’s stepping up and making plays and they can earn themselves a spot. We’re kind of learning some of that.”
Fitch finished the game 9-for-12 for 121 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 117 rushing yards and a score on the ground on 15 carries. Micheal Davis added 91 yards on 11 carries, finding the end zone three different times himself. Hudson Ward rushed three times for 11 yards and a score, while Holden tallied 20 yards on a pair of carries. Isaiah Colton rounded out the rushing for Canton, taking one carry for two yards. Davis also racked up 76 yards receiving on three catches, while Aydin Holcomb made two catches for 36 yards. Holden Ward pulled in two catches, contributing six yards and a touchdown and Hudson Ward made one catch for nine yards.
“It feels pretty good (having multiple options in the backfield),” Micheal Davis said. “Anyone can take a rest here and there because we have some pretty quick backs, and we know the plays, we just got to go and do it.”
For the Panthers, Karson Dominick completed 13-of-26 passes, throwing for 177 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, also adding 14 rushing yards on nine carries in the loss. George Perry tacked on 17 rushing yards on four carries, while Gabe Bellows caught a 60-yard touchdown, and Cooper Shaw made five grabs for 40 yards and a score. Luke Kreger caught three passes for 46 yards, and Cale Wagner also made three catches, totaling 22 yards receiving out of the backfield.
Holden Ward began the scoring party for Canton, catching a short 2-yd pass from Fitch in the end zone to put the Warriors on the board. Alexis McRoberts converted the ensuing PAT and just like last week, Canton held a 7-0 lead to start.
The Panthers, led by Dominick, threatened into Canton territory on their first drive, until Holden Ward intercepted a pass intended for the end zone. Ward raced back up the sideline, keeping the lead intact and giving his team a chance to build on the lead.
Shortly later, they did as Fitch rumbled across the goal line for a rushing touchdown, putting the Warriors ahead 14-0 before the end of the first quarter.
While North Penn-Mansfield’s offense attempted to work its way through a swarming Canton front seven, the next points scorer for the Warriors was gearing up.
Already making an impact defensively — often finding himself running free into the backfield and playing a role in most pressures on Dominick — Davis got into the offensive scorebook in a big way when his number was called. The Warriors running back took a hand off and rumbled practically untouched, not stopping until he crossed in the end zone to jump the lead to 21-0 with a 64-yard rushing touchdown.
“It was a veer, (Ben Fitch) he just handed it to me and I just took it,” Davis said.
Another pair of scores for Davis — both from inside the five — rounded out the first-half scoring for the Warriors, who led by 35 at the break and kept the Panthers guessing with every coming snap.
“It felt really well (to make an impact offensively and defensively)” Davis said. “Last week I didn’t really have the chance on offense, then today I had a show out, so it feels pretty good. I just have to do what I have to do and make some good plays.”
North Penn-Mansfield got on the board twice in the second half, with Dominick connecting on a long 60-yard catch-and-run to Gabe Bellows and then finding Cooper Shaw for an 11-yard touchdown reception, but with such a large deficit and the clock against them, couldn’t muster much more before the game drew to an end.
Another Canton touchdown — a 12-yard scamper into the end zone by Hudson Ward — only tacked on to the Warriors advantage as the final approached.
Dominick and the Panthers attempted to put one last drive together and moved down the field as the clock continued to tick, but Ryland Sakers undercut a throw and picked it off, setting the Warriors up to kneel out the closing seconds and complete the victory.
For Canton, the win moves them to 2-0 with a short week ahead, as they travel to Wellsboro on Thursday. North Penn-Mansfield is 0-2 following Friday’s loss, but will try to get into the win column next week when it plays at Troy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.