HERSHEY- Canton’s freshman 132 pounder Hayden Ward and senior 195 pounder Garrett Storch were each eliminated from the PIAA State Wrestling Tournament on the second day of wrestling Friday.
Ward fell to General McLane’s Matt Leehan by fall in his only match of the day. The freshman fell into consolations after losing his first match on Thursday then won his first consolation match to extend his tournament into Friday.
“I told him there’s nothing to be ashamed of, keep your head up,” Canton head coach Lyle Wesneski said about his outstanding freshman. “Take a week, get your body recovered, get back to work in the weight room. He’s got to put some time in this summer and work on some things that he’s not very good at right now.”
Like any freshman at the toughest wrestling tournament in Pennsylvania would, Ward struggled to compete physically with his older, seasoned foes.
“Most importantly, as he found out today, he’s got to be more physical,” Wesneski continued. “When you get down here, if you’re not physical then you’re going home. That kid was just more physical than him this morning. He kind of folded up a little bit, but that’s maturity. He’s a ninth grader, the kid’s a junior. He’s got some things to work on and I know he will.”
“He’s really come a long way since the beginning of the season. He’s got lots of room to get better, it’s a good sign, he’s going to be pretty tough when he does get better.”
Storch on the other hand, started out his tournament strong on Thursday. The Warrior senior earned a first period pin on Thursday to extend his tournament into Friday, but then fell to Reynolds’ Braydon Herbster in the championship bracket, then fell to Union City’s Marshal Vantassel by fall in the consolation bracket to end his tournament.
“He’s just one of those that gives you everything he has,” Wesneski told the Review of Storch’s impact on the Canton wrestling program. “He worked as hard as he possibly could in the room. He’s a true Warrior. He wasn’t always the most talented wrestler, but he always would scrap and battle with you. He helped us turn our program around when we went through some rough times.”
“I hate to see him go, but he’s had a great career from where he was as a freshman to getting here.”
