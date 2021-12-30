Canton girls advance to Christmas Tournament Final

CANTON — The Canton girls basketball team eased by Galeton 49-23 on Wednesday night, advancing to the Canton Christmas Tournament Championship game.
Canton head coach Casey Aylesworth used a full court press and it worked to perfection the first three possessions.
Three straight Galeton turnovers resulted in a 7-0 lead at the 6:39 minute mark of the first quarter, forcing a timeout.
“We played defense I thought pretty well and we had a little press and at times we were able to get some traps and get some easy steals so I was happy about that,” Aylesworth said.
Canton’s Aislyn Williams was influential in the first quarter running the floor and scoring at will. Williams scored nine out of the 11 opening points for the Lady Warriors and scored 11 points in the first quarter.
Williams finished with 16 points.
Galeton fell behind 17-3 towards the end of the first quarter and frustration set in for the Lady Tigers.
The full court press was effective but with a small roster size of 10 girls, Aylesworth knows that he can’t always rely on such a high intensity form of defense.
“I only have 10 girls on my team so it’s hard to do at all times, but when we see a possibility we’re gonna execute and we have a couple of different rotations either man or zone,” Aylesworth said.
Canton’s Kendall Kitchen took over in the second quarter. Galeton began the quarter with an entirely different starting five and the Lady Warriors pounced at the opportunity.
Kitchen scored all nine of her points in the quarter, helping her team grab hold of a 25-5 lead.
Canton led 32-8 at the half.
In the third quarter, Emmie Tymeson used her speed in transition to score eight points in the third quarter most of which coming from fast break layups.
Tymeson led all scorers as she finished the game with 18 points.
Canton only scored two points in the fourth quarter, but the large lead allowed Aylesworth to rotate in players and get younger players comfortable with his offensive system.
“We’re looking for that sixth player or first player off the bench or even that seventh girl, and we’re looking at different positions so it’s good to see them in game action to see if they can fill that spot,” Aylesworth said.
Canton moves on to host Millville tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game.
“They played Northeast tough early in the season and they’re gonna be ready to go,” Aylesworth said. “Their point guard is one of the better players I’ve seen in this area.”
