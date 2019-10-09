The CV boys and Canton girls ended their NTL seasons with wins on Tuesday.
On the girls’ side CV’s Jules Jones won the race in 20:30 followed by four straight Canton runners: Camille McRoberts (21:37), Madisyn Neal (22:22), Ellie Binford (22:30) and Josie Kelley (22:33).
CV’s Lilli Hepfer (22:33) was sixth as Canton’s Kali Wesneski (23:45) took seventh.
Rounding out the top 10 were CV’s Ali Bieser (24:19), Canton’s Rachel Rentzel (25:22) and CV’s Ryann Slusser (25:47).
The Lady Warriors won the race 21-36.
The CV boys picked up a 24-33 win as Seth Neal (17:48) and Chris Harris (17:51) went 1-2.
Canton took the next three spots with Michael Skipper (19:04), Cayden Moon (19:20) and Isaac Landis (19:52).
CV’s Nathaniel Welch (19:53) was sixth followed by teammates Devin Gatewood (19;56) and Glenn Barnes (20:00).
Rounding out the top 10 were Canton’s Will Gowin (20:02) and CV’s Cayden Stone (23:09).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.