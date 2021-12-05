Last year, the Canton girls basketball team had a down year, finishing with a 4-14 record. The Warriors will attempt to bounce back in what is set to be a highly competitive NTL small school division in the 2021-22 season.
Canton head coach Casey Aylesworth is confident in his large class of juniors and believes that they are ready to take all of the experience garnered over the last few seasons and grow into their own this year.
Two juniors Aylesworth pointed out are Aislyn Williams and Molly Ward, but the Canton coach has other weapons at his disposal.
“Aislyn Williams and Molly Ward are both three-year varsity starters, and Ward is a tough rebounder. Carolyn Thoren is going to come out strong as a forward. Kendall Kitchen will be an impactful freshman who will be looking to score right away, and Emmie Tymesson is doing really well so far,” Aylesworth said.
Williams led the Warriors in scoring in 2020, averaging 7.5 points per game. Williams and Kitchen are expected to have major roles for the Warriors backcourt this season, both interchanging as the primary ball handler.
“I expect for us to play as a team and play well and click better than we have compared to years past where we have not really come out that strong,” Williams said. “This season I want to become a better teammate and kind of just improve my overall basketball skills.”
On the other side of the floor, Ward led the Warriors with 59 total rebounds in 2020. She averaged just over four points per game and is viewed as a leader on defense.
“I feel better than the last couple of years. We have had more intense practices this season and I think we have a lot of drive, determination, and will be scrappy every night,” Ward said. “Heading into this season I have been working more on finishing under pressure and putting the ball up after getting a rebound.”
Aylesworth has established a culture of being a hard-nosed defensive team.
“We like to play man-to-man defense and there is no secret in the way we have played in my 10 years as head coach,” Aylesworth said. “We don’t score a ton of points but we make it hard for the other team every time they come into our court. We will play man-to-man full court press right away and we won’t shy away from that.”
One possible concern with the Warriors playing an aggressive brand of basketball is
their lack of roster depth. Ayelsworth said that he has 10 healthy players right now and 11 total.
“Even though we have limited numbers, there are 10 girls who know basketball and have been around it for a long time,” Aylesworth said. “It allows us to focus more on the little details rather than overall fundamentals so it is a good group to be around. They enjoy being in the gym and they always want to compete and get better so that’s always refreshing.”
The approach for Canton this season is taking everything one game at a time.
“I don’t try to focus too much on wins and losses. I focus on the work ethic and the hard work and the wins will come by just winning each possession of each game,” Aylesworth said. “I don’t try to set out expectations early on. My goal is to just tell them to compete and the goal is to compete each season.”
Canton opens its season on the road against Meadowbrook Christian on Dec. 13.
