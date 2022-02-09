LIBERTY — The Canton girls basketball team rolled to a 45-17 win over host North Penn-Liberty during a Northern Tier League contest on Tuesday night.
Canton held a 6-5 lead after the opening quarter, but the visiting Lady Warriors would explode for 24 points in the second to take a 30-9 lead at the half.
Emme Tymeson led the way for Canton with 19 points.
The Warriors also got eight points each from Kendall Kitchen and Molly Ward, while Jazmyn Hickock added seven in the win.
North Penn-Liberty was led by Jaclyn Nelson and Elizabeth Ritchie with 5 points each.
Canton will visit Cowanesque Valley on Thursday.
Northeast Bradford 61, Sayre 7
The host Northeast Bradford Panthers led by 23 after the opening period and never looked back on Tuesday night.
NEB was led by Maisie Neuber with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal.
Kayleigh Thoman added 12 points, five steals, three assists and three boards in the win.
The Panthers had 11 different players score, including Kelsea Moore with six points, Lani Thomas and Alena Beebe with five each and Julia Brown, Lilah Hughes, Lillie Maynard and Kate O’Connor with four points apiece in the win.
Sayre was led by Abby McGaughy with three points, while both Kendra Merrill and Liz Shaw had two points in the loss.
Northeast will visit Williamson, while Sayre hosts North Penn-Liberty on Thursday.
Troy 48, North Penn-Mansfield 15
The visiting Lady Trojans held NP-Mansfield to single digits in each quarter on their way to the win on Tuesday.
Sydney Taylor, Katie Lackey and Rachel Kingsley all scored nine points to help lead Troy to the win.
Troy also got six points from Alyssa Parks, while Kailyn Sterling finished with five and Lindsey Alexander chipped in four.
Shaniya Sparrow and Addison Farrer both had four points and two rebounds for NP-Mansfield.
Troy will visit Athens on Thursday.
Athens 56, Wyalusing 29
Host Athens trailed by four after the first quarter, but it was all Lady Wildcats down the stretch as they cruised to the win.
Athens outscored Wyalusing 19-8 in the second and 17-6 in the third to pull away for the victory.
Caydence Macik had a monster game with 20 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, two assists and two blocks for the Wildcats.
Athens would also get 12 points each from Karlee Bartlow and Emma Bronson. Bartlow added five rebounds and four assists ,while Bronson finished with a pair of rebounds, assists and steals.
Natalee Watson added six points and Olivia Bartlow finished with four in the win.
Addy Wheeler had four rebounds, four steals and four assists to go along with two points in the victory.
Wyalusing was led by Bryn Zionkowski with 17 points. Olivia Leichliter added five points and Olivia Spencer finished with four.
Athens hosts Troy, while Wyalusing welcomes in Towanda on Thursday.
