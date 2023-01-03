CANTON — The Canton Lady Warriors capped off their home tournament on Friday with a win over Millville to capture the Canton Holiday Tournament title in a 36-31 victory to move to 5-3 on the season.
Canton reached the finals with a blowout win over Galeton on Thursday where they won the opening-round contest by a lopsided 50-15 count.
The title game went back-and-forth early, with Canton jumping out to a 9-5 lead in the first quarter before Millville narrowed the gap to one point in the second to go into the half up 14-13.
The teams battled to a draw in the third, before the Canton offense started to find its groove in the fourth where they exploded for a game-best 14 points.
Their title-sealing fourth was led by Kendall Kitchen, who connected on two three-pointers and poured in 10 of her team’s points to seal the win.
Kitchen led the way for Canton — netting a game-high 19 points with four assists, five rebounds, and one steal.
Canton’s Molly Ward was huge on the glass for the Warriors as she grabbed an impressive 18 rebounds, seven coming on offense, and also had one block and one steal.
Carolyn Thoren also had six points for the Lady Warriors while notching four steals and three boards.
Sammy Brackman added three steals, while Sara Davy recorded two assists and two steals in the title-winning effort.
The Canton girls will now look to extend their win streak to four games when they travel to take on Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.