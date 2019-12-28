Canton had three members named to the PA Football Writers’ All-State Team Class A team Friday.
Uriah Baillie made it at quarterback, Ben Knapp was selected at tight end and Nick May was voted in as a specialist (punter).
“I feel like I have accomplished my biggest goal of my senior year,” Baillie said. “That was my biggest goal actually. And having two of my team members make it with me is an incredible thing. Being on the all-state team was my biggest goal before the season started and I new I wanted that honor. Canton has a great program and will continue to have a great program.”
Knapp, who was an all-state tight end last year, was also happy to make the team.
“It means a ton to me,” he said. “I had dreamed about it since I was a kid, and to get it two times is a dream come true. Uriah has been throwing me passes since we were in junior high. I am great friends with both Nick and Uriah and I’m super excited to get it alongside them.”
