NEW MILFORD — Canton volleyball has advanced to the PIAA Class A state quarterfinals each of the past two years, and they’ll have a chance to make it three in a row when they travel to Blue Ridge for tonight’s state first round game against the Blue Ridge Raiders (16-3).
Canton defeated Blue Ridge last year in straight sets at Canton High School.
Canton is coming off an emotional District 4 final win against a standout Galeton squad, as the Warriors had to rally down five in the fifth and final set to win the set, and the match, 15-13. Coming down from that high and refocusing is a priority for Canton.
Luckily for the Warriors, longtime coach Shelia Wesneski is at the helm. Wesneski is in her 25th year at Canton and has won a multitude of district championships, seeing this stage of the season more than all but a few coaches statewide. She’s learned what does and doesn’t work.
“I have learned to treat it like any other match. That is how we prepare. I don’t watch videos of other teams because I don’t want preconceived ideas and no two teams are alike,” Wesneski said.
Canton was without one of their two seniors, Trisha Gilbert, in last Thursday’s championship match. She’s expected back for Canton, and that will provide them a big boost.
The other senior, Rachel Martin, had one of the best games of her career on Thursday, and knows that the pressure is now on with her career on the line every game.
“Our coach has always said to us “play every game like it’s your last.’ I think now I’m realizing if we don’t win it will be my last game. I do feel motivated to win more than ever before,” Martin said.
To advance to this Saturday’s quarterfinals they’ll have to beat a Blue Ridge team that surely is motivated to beat Canton after the Warriors handled them easily in three sets last year.
Blue Ridge has a balanced attack, and four hitters have over 90 kills. Kaelynn Brant has 118, Foxlynn King has 115, Leigha McCain has 98, and Kate Spencer has 90. Libby Zick does all of the setting and has 421 assists. Spencer and McCain lead the defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.