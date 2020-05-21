THE ED LARCOM MEMORIAL AWARD
Presented by: Lance & Ryan Larcom
The Ed Larcom Memorial Award is given to a senior boy and girl, multi-sport athlete, who demonstrates qualities that Ed valued seeing in students during his 30+ years of involvement with Canton athletics. Including an exceptional off-season work ethic, pride in their school and who display a personable attitude with coaches, teammates, and fans.
The female recipient of this year’s Ed Larcom Memorial award is Taylor Gilbert
The male recipient of this year’s Ed Larcom Memorial award is Zachary Rentzel
THE ERNEST E. ROUTE MEMORIAL AWARD
Presented by: Sally and Craig, Jeremy, and Curt Route
The Ernest E. Route Memorial Award is chosen by the coaches and presented by the sons of Ernest E. Route (Craig, Jeremy, Curt) to the student who has participated in football, wrestling, or both, has a strong work ethic, leads by example, and is respectful to coaches and peers. The recipient of this year’s Ernest E. Route Memorial award is Carson Stiner
WARRIOR BOOSTER CLUB MEMORIAL AWARD
Presented by: Jenn Ferguson
The criteria for Warrior Booster Memorial Award is best summed up by a quote by Howard Cosell: ‘The ultimate victory in competition is derived from the inner satisfaction of knowing that you have done your best, and that you have gotten the most out of what you had to give.’ On behalf of the Warrior Booster Club, it is my great pleasure to present the 2020 Warrior Booster Club Male Athlete of the Year to Nicholas May. The 2020 Warrior Booster Club Female Athlete of the Year to Emily Ferguson.
THE SPORTSMANSHIP AWARDS
Presented by: Bob Rockwell
The Sportsmanship Award is chosen by the coaches and presented to the senior male and female who has exhibited the best sportsmanship in athletics throughout the high school years.
The female recipient of this year’s Sportsmanship award is Josie Kelly
The male recipient of this year’s Sportsmanship award is Zach Rentzel
THE OUTSTANDING ATHLETE AWARD
Presented by: Bob Rockwell
The Outstanding Athlete Award is chosen by the coaches and is presented to the most outstanding Male and Female athlete.
The recipient of this year’s Outstanding female athlete award is Ellianna Binford
The recipient of this year’s Outstanding male athlete award is Garrett Storch
THE LETTERMEN’S CLUB TROPHY
Presented by: Bob Rockwell
The Letterman’s Club Trophy is chosen by the coaches presented to a female athlete. This female athlete is a great athlete, a very coachable person, a good leader, has a good all-around personality and is respected by her teammates. The recipient of this year’s Lettermen’s club trophy is Esther Martin
THE ROBERT MCWILLIAMS TROPHY
Presented by: Bob Rockwell
The Robert McWilliams Trophy is chosen by the coaches and presented to a male athlete. This male athlete is a great athlete, not necessarily the best, a very coachable person, a good leader, has a good all-around personality and is respectful of his teammates. This athlete best exemplifies the qualities of Robert McWilliams. Robert McWilliams was a 1966 graduate of Canton High School and was killed in the Vietnam War. The recipient of this year’s Robert McWilliams Trophy is Uriah Baillie
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.