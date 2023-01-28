Rome – Canton rode a fast start to an early game lead, but had to rebut the charging Panthers as time expired. The Warriors got key contributions from everyone to escape with a 53-49 victory.

Canton head coach Brock Kitchen suspected the game would be a good one. He shared “For 15 years, its been my best rivalry. Both teams bring the best out of each other. Sometimes we get their number, sometimes they get ours. Its 50-50.”