Rome – Canton rode a fast start to an early game lead, but had to rebut the charging Panthers as time expired. The Warriors got key contributions from everyone to escape with a 53-49 victory.
Canton head coach Brock Kitchen suspected the game would be a good one. He shared “For 15 years, its been my best rivalry. Both teams bring the best out of each other. Sometimes we get their number, sometimes they get ours. Its 50-50.”
Canton opened the game with a 7-2 run courtesy of Kyle Kapichok and Austin Allen. However, at the beginning of the second, Northeast Bradford had closed the gap to 13-12. Panthers Dillon Donnelly and Joe Stanton led the attack. A Brayden Miller three-pointer gave the Panthers a 15-13 lead.
The Warriors responded and built their lead up to eight late in the second quarter. Canton earned multiple second chances, and sometimes third chances, with offensive rebounds.
Kitchen credited his guards with driving the attack for offensive rebounds. “With (Weston) Bellows and (Ben) Fitch being athletic guards, I think they get a lot of rebounds because littler guards aren’t use to having to box people out like that.”
Northeast refused to cave and battled back again. Joe Stanton’s three-pointer before halftime brought the Panthers within four, 27-23.
Northeast continued to battle early in the third, evening the score at 29. With the teams trading buckets, Canton’s Hunter Brackman caught fire. Brackman scored on three consecutive possessions, including two three-pointers. By the end of the third, Canton’s lead built back up to eight.
With under two minutes to go, Canton’s lead had grown to eleven, 52-41. Kapichok led the Warriors offensively with 19 points.
Kitchen expressed pride in Kapichok’s performance. “I though Kyle Kapichok played his best game of the year inside. He knocked down shots today. He got his fingers on a lot of loose balls and got second tips and was able to reset for us”
Northeast had fouls to give and began using them up, eventually sending Canton to the free throw line. Canton struggled going 1-5 in the final two minutes. Three of those misses occurred on one-and-one scenarios.
At the other end of the court, Northeast scrambled and picked up three baskets from the floor, including a three-pointer from Josh Stanton to claw back to a four-point deficit, 52-48.
A Brayden Miller free throw put Northeast Bradford within a possession of tieing the game, 52-49.
However, Fitch delivered from the free throw line, giving Canton the final 53-49 lead with less than seven seconds left on the clock. Northeast’s desperation run resulted in a turnover to seal Canton’s victory.
Kapichok led all scorers with 19 points. Bellows added 12 for Canton. Joe Stanton led NEB with 17 points.
