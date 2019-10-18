It looked like North Penn Mansfield was finally going to score. Bryan Bogaczyk took a screen pass off the left side from Colton Litzelman down to the two yard line to set up first and goal in a 7-0 game midway through the third quarter. That’s when Canton started playing like the district title favorites many think they are. Four plays later it was Canton ball and the goal line stand of the season had been completed. It proved crucial in Canton’s 20 -7 win over North Penn Mansfield at Island Park in Blossburg Thursday night.
The Panthers tested the middle of the Warrior defense four straight times. Four times the warriors refused to give in. On 2nd and goal from the one, Litzelman faked the handoff and appeared to have a lane on the left side of the field, but Nick May stood him up inches from the goal line.
That’s as close as the Panthers would get on the drive as third and fourth down attempts by Bogaczyk were stopped, with the fourth down attempt never having a chance after a bad handoff.
“I couldn’t believe we stopped them. That really changed momentum for us and got us out of a little funk we’ve had the last few weeks,” said Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist after the win.
Resiliency was the story of the night for Canton. Yes, they made mistakes unbecoming of a 8-1 team. However, they responded with fervor after everyone. Canton stopped North Penn inside the Canton 40 yard line on four separate occasions, including late in the game when North Penn threatened to tie the game at 14 and got all the way to the Canton 20. When the going got tough, the tough got going.
In the first quarter both teams exchanged two punts. Canton opened up the second quarter with a score as Uriah Bailie found Cam Bellows in the right corner of the end zone from nine yards out. North Penn Mansfield could not capitalize on three first half turnovers for Canton as dropped passes killed the Panthers all night. Quarterback Colton Litzelman threw the ball better than his 22-45 night-285-1-0 night suggests.
Following the goal line stand, Uriah Bailie punched it in from four yards out and gave Canton a 14-0 lead. Then, Litzelman found Tice from 26 yards out up the seam for a Panther touchdown to cut the lead in half. Ultimately, the Panthers got no closer than the Canton 20 trying to tie the game.
Canton would put the game away on the following drive. After a third down conversion from Bailie to Brock Kitchen, Bailie took a veer option off the right side 67 yards to make it 20-7 with under two minutes remaining.
“We saw their defensive line pinching in and decided to take it to the edge,” stated Sechrist on his decision to go under center and to the option late in the game.
Uriah Bailie had 208 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and 151 yards and a score through the air. Ben Knapp led the Warriors with four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. For North Penn Mansfield, Koleton Roupp led the way with 9 catches for 108 yards.
