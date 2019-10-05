CANTON- The Canton Warriors rallied behind their stout defense and star quarterback Uriah Bailie to a 30-6 win over the Sayre Redskins at home on Friday evening.
Bailie had a hand in almost every score the Warriors made, finishing with 73 yards passing, completing eight of his twelve attempts including two touchdowns, and rushing for 109 yards on 17 carries with two more rushing touchdowns.
“Unbelievable,” Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist said of his quarterback’s performance. “He does so much for this team. He’s a leader too.”
After trading drives to start the game, Canton recovered a Sayre fumble giving them the ball just inside the Sayre red zone. A first down and five plays later, Bailie would run in the first score of the game from six yards out with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter.
In the six touchdowns scored in the game, neither Sayre or Canton converted an extra point kick or two-point conversion.
With a little less than two minutes left in the first quarter Sayre’s punt team took the field. But Canton brought the house and was able to take advantage of a slow, high arching snap to the punter. Standout defensive end and tight end Ben Knapp was able to sack the punter before he could attempt the kick, giving Canton the ball inside Sayre’s 40.
Canton ran five running plays with Bailie and bell cow back Carson Stiner bringing them to the three yard line as the first quarter expired. Stiner pushed his way into the end zone on the first play in the second quarter to bring the score to 12-0 Canton.
The Canton defense held Sayre on their side of the field on the next drive, then drove 62 yards after a Sayre punt for the third touchdown of the game: a ten yard pass from Bailie to Knapp.
With three scores unanswered, Sayre rode their star running back Isaiah Firestine and couple timely penalties on their next drive 66 yards to pay dirt. Quarterback Brayden Horton rushed in a three yard sneak to bring the score to 18-6.
Sayre carried the momentum from their first touchdown into their defense on the next series. The Redskins were able to strip Stiner on the end of 22 yard rush and retake possession with 1:32 left in the half. But the Sayre offense couldn’t muster another long drive and punted to the Warriors with :42 seconds left in the half.
Canton took the opportunity and ended any Sayre momentum that remained. Bailie completed a crucial 24 yard pass to Cooper Kitchen, spiked the ball, ran a keeper play to the one yard line, called a timeout, then hit Joel Schoonover in the back of the end zone for a one yard score with ten seconds remaining in the half.
The Warriors and Redskins traded rives without scores until the fourth quarter, when Bailie put the game away with 7:49 left in regulation on a ten yard keeper to bring the game to the final, 30-6.
The Sayre special teams unit was able to gain great field position throughout the game, but the Canton defense would not let them capitalize.
“I’m proud of our defense today,” Sechrist said after the game. “I credit it to keeping pressure on the quarterback. That was our goal this week. Showing some different coverage put pressure on him. (Horton) is a really good quarterback and they have some the best receivers in the league. Can’t just let him stand back there and do his thing.”
The Canton offense was able to keep the ball on the ground and eat clock, especially in the second half.
“They have a quick strike offense, they got a lot of athletes,” Sechrist said of the team’s gameplan. “I was really glad our defense limited them and then once we got the lead it only made sense to run as much as we could off the clock and mix some throws in there because if they get scoring they could score in a hurry.”
The 7-0 Canton team travels to Wellsboro next week. Sayre, now 5-2, travels to Cowanesque Valley.
