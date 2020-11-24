While most NTL schools are waiting until Dec. 7 to being winter sports practices, one league team got a bit of an earlier start.
Canton began practices last Friday, on the first official day of winter sports practices.
The Warriors basketball teams practiced over the weekend, and the boys took the court at 6 a.m. on Monday morning, but now Canton is going virtual, so Canton to will return to practices on Dec. 7.
BOYS’ HOOPS
“We started practice on Friday and went over the weekend and then practiced this morning, but will now be shut down until the seventh,” Canton boys’ coach Brock Kitchen said. “It’s nice getting the kids back in the gym, we were not allowed to do anything during the fall because of not being in season, so we have some rust to get off.
“We look rusty, like we haven’t played in four months, which for most of them that is the case. Just trying to get into a little basketball shape and get back to some basics this first few days.”
One challenge for teams that started Friday was kids having to wear masks while they practiced.
“Kids are handling the masks during practice much better than I was expecting,” Kitchen said.
For the Canton boys one of the hopes is to get enough practices in to get some non-league games played in December.
“We are hoping to play a nonleague game by the 17th or 18th (of December),” Kitchen said. “We are scheduled to play Sullivan the 23rd and Montgomery the 30th, but are looking for two more right now.”
One challenge for all teams is the uncertainty of what will happen.
“I think things will change every day,” Kitchen said. “I just tell the kids to be prepared for anything. We could have practice at night, we could get a call at 1 and say we are playing a game or things are canceled for this evening.
“I must say, my administration and board have been very supportive of trying to keep the kids active and involved. I can tell the kids are just down emotionally with all the uncertainty. I had a few kids that decided not to come out because of it. These kids are going through a lot that is out of their control, and I am just hoping that we can get a few games in for them to enjoy themselves and be with their friends.”
WRESTLING
While the basketball teams hit the floor for practice on Monday, Canton’s wrestling team decided to wait until Dec. 7 to begin practices.
“We could have, if we wanted to,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said of practicing last week. “The way our schedule was set up, our first competition was not until Dec. 29. For me to bring in the wrestlers to practice for six weeks with no competition would have been fighting a losing battle. Give them Thanksgiving, do the hunting then, then reconvene after that and 22 days to get ready for first competition.”
With Canton going virtual until Dec. 7, the decision looks even better for Wesneski.
“I have been doing this long enough to know when to cut my losses and bring them in on the 7th,” Wesneski said.
The Canton coach would love to be practicing right now. He’d love to be competing soon, but with no competitions until near the end of the calendar year, he just wants to be ready for a big opening tournament.
“We wanted to get some practices in,” Wesneski said. “Some are doing club practices, they are still lifting. We waited until the seventh because our competitions got pushed until after the new year, except our first tourney in Canton on the 29th. It’s a dual meet tournament, there are going to be six teams and we have to be ready for that. Us, Towanda, Southern Columbia, Muncy, Jersey Shore and Mifflinburg are the six teams.”
With less big invites this year, Wesneski wanted a big first tournament.
“That’s why I was reaching out to these coaches knowing they were losing tourneys,” Wesneski said. “Try and get mine filled with the best competition. Yeah, you want to win with duals. But, it’s about getting kids matches against quality opponents. Get us ready for the postseason when February rolls around and praying that we have a chance to compete.
“Coach (Bill) Sexton (of Towanda) and I when we talked about this, it didn’t matter what the outcome was going to be team wise. We wanted to make sure teams were going against full lineups with good, quality kids at every weight. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. Regardless of what happens between us and Southern, I know our kids are going to get a good match. Miff always have great quality kids coming back, Muncy has a lot of kids back, Jersey Shore has good teams and us and Towanda, it’s going to be a good day.”
For Canton, the hope is just to have things work out and have a normal season, and keep the kids focused on what they can control.
“We have our fingers crossed, we are praying everything works out and these kids get an opportunity to compete,” Wesneski said. “We don’t know what it’s going to look like with the mask deal. Basketball is different than wrestling. I don’t know if wearing a mask in a wrestling match is going to work, I just don’t. Safety wise, I worry about kids suffocating in certain moves, I worry about getting fingers and hands caught in masks, masks over eyes.
“Our philosophy is we just have got to take it day by day. Things can change every day. Be prepared for whatever happens and comes our way. Wrestling always has adversity. It is how you deal with it. This is adversity right now. All you can do is take it one day at a time, one match at a time. All you can worry about is tomorrow. That starts December 7th and we worry about Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and so on, that’s all we can do.”
For Canton, there are high hopes when they do hit the mats.
“We are ready to get going,” Wesneski said. “We are excited. We are a good team, a young team. Obviously losing Timmy (Ward) hurts, but he will be in the room as a mentor, almost like a coach. His leadership will be there. We will see how the season unfolds and we are praying it looks as normal as possible.”
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
For girls’ coach Casey Aylesworth, practicing just was a nice chance to get the kids back on the court.
“It’s nice to get back to practicing,” Aylesworth said. “Even though we are practicing the main focus is getting them back in the gym to focus on injury prevention and just skill development.
“I haven’t made practices mandatory, since people have vast viewpoints on Covid, but if a player/parent feels uncomfortable with attendance of practice they do not have to attend. That being said, the kids want to be there, and you can see it on their faces and by their body language.”
For Canton it’s a good group of girls this year who want to be on the court together.
“We have lost some great players the past few years, but I have been incredibly happy with how our team has looked so far,” Aylesworth said. “We have decent numbers, but more importantly we have 15 kids who want to be in the gym. We are returning four starters, and some players off the bench, so we have players in our program who understand what needs to be done to win games.”
One challenge for the Warriors is adjusting to masks.
“It is difficult, and I hope the PIAA comes out and changes or adjusts the policies in place,” Aylesworth said. “The players are doing a good job managing through the adversity. However, it makes simple tasks slightly harder, and makes hard tasks a lot harder. If any coaches are out there reading this article, my advice on conditioning with them, and just do more frequent and quick water breaks.”
With all the uncertainty sports have had since last fall, Aylesworth is hoping to get some nonleague games in December, because he doesn’t know what the rest of the year holds.
“I have made this public to my team and the parents, because I am sure people think I am crazy for trying to get practices in,” Aylesworth said. “But, I would like to play some non-league games in middle December. My thought process is nothing is guaranteed. I know we have this Jan. 4 date in our minds, but what happens if it isn’t better. The team and I owe it to the seniors to try and get our 15 mandatory practices in, and get some games in the month of December so they have the ability to be on the court at least one more time.”
One key is getting the kids conditioned now so they can hold up during a league season that is going to be shorter, likely with busier weeks than normal years.
“I think that is in the back of the mind for every coach,” Aylesworth said. “Nothing is guaranteed anymore. My thought process right now, if we are in school we will have practices so I can get to the 15 practice limit. At the same time, I am trying to get these kids in shape to handle the month of January or February in the sense of dealing with injuries. That is a lot of stress on the body to try and play 14-16 games in a month or more drastically 3-5 games in a week if need be.”
the Canton coach is happy with the way his players have handled everything this year.
“I cannot say enough about the girls and their mindsets,” Aylesworth said. “They have been amazing so far with the different problems thrown at them. Going virtual, wearing masks, moving games around. They have been positive and ready to work. It’s been one of the best team vibes I have been around in eight years here. I just want a chance for them to compete and to return to any level of normality we can.”
