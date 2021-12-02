The Canton volleyball squad made it all the way to the PIAA Class A semifinals before falling to Sacred Heart. The NTL Small School and District 4 champion Warriors were rewarded for their stellar season when the league All-Stars were picked recently.
Canton standout Aislyn Williams has been named the NTL Player of the Year, while Warriors coach Sheila Wesneski is the league’s Coach of the Year.
The other top awards went to Towanda’s Paige Manchester as the Offensive Player of the Year; Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton as the Defensive Player of the Year; and North Penn-Liberty’s Darby Stetter as the league’s Utility Player.
The NTL All-Star teams were separated into Large School and Small School.
The NTL Large School First Team selections were Towanda’s Maddy Maynard and Brea Overpeck, Athens’ Jenny Ryan, Wellsboro’s Emma Owlett and North Penn-Liberty’s Aubrey Pequignot and Saige Lehman.
Troy’s Meredith Cole and Madison Vargas, Athens’ Ally Martin, North Penn-Liberty’s Payton Chapel and Emerald Walker, and Wellsboro’s Paige Logsdon were named to the Large School Second Team.
The NTL Small School First Team features Canton’s Rachel Martin and Jillaney Hartford, Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis, Northeast Bradford’s Emily Susanj, and Williamson’s Riley Sargent and Adelaide Schmitt.
The Small School Second Team selections were Canton’s Keri Wesneski and Allyson Butcher, Wyalusing’s London Edwards and Reanne Rodriguez, and Williamson’s Grace Stephens and Taylor Rae Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.