Canton’s Legion baseball team beat Sayre 6-1 and tied Sayre 7-7 in a doubleheader on Thursday.

In the Canton win, Timmy Ward was 3-for-3 with a run scored.

Brennan Taylor had a double, an RBI and a run scored and Gavin Morse, Weston Bellows and Cam Bellows had hits in the win.

Cam Bellows had an RBI and Weston Bellows scored a run, while Morse had an RBI and scored a run.

Cooper Kitchen and Hayden Ward each scored runs in the game.

Cam Bellows worked one inning of one-hit ball, Holden Ward threw two one-hit, shutout innings with two strikeouts and Timmy Ward struck out two over 1 2/3 innings of no-hit ball.

Jackson Hubbard homered for Sayre and Josh Arnold had the other Sayre hit.

Kannon VanDuzer struck out three in 2 2/3 innings and Hubbard struck out three in 1 2/3 innings while Arnold threw 2/3 innings, striking out one and allowing no hits.

In the tie Morse, Timmy Ward and Hayden Ward all had two hits for Canton.

Hayden Ward had a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Timmy Ward had a double, an RBI and a run scored. Morse had two RBI and a run scored.

Austin Allen and Kitchen each had hits, Allen had an RBI.

Holden Ward scored two runs and Cam Bellows scored a run.

Kitchen worked 3 1/3 innings and Weston Bellows worked 2/3 of an inning while Cam Bellows threw a perfect inning with two strikeouts.

Brayden Horton struck out three for Sayre in three innings and VanDuzer struck out four in 1 2/3 innings.

Hubbard had a double, two RBI and two runs scored and Zack Garrity and Jake Burgess each had two hits. Burgess scored two runs and Garrity had an RBI and a run scored.

Aiden Ennis, Tanner Green, VanDuzer and Josh Arnold all had hits.

VanDuzer and Ennis each had an RBI and Green and Thomas Morley scored runs.