Canton’s Legion baseball team beat Sayre 6-1 and tied Sayre 7-7 in a doubleheader on Thursday.
In the Canton win, Timmy Ward was 3-for-3 with a run scored.
Brennan Taylor had a double, an RBI and a run scored and Gavin Morse, Weston Bellows and Cam Bellows had hits in the win.
Cam Bellows had an RBI and Weston Bellows scored a run, while Morse had an RBI and scored a run.
Cooper Kitchen and Hayden Ward each scored runs in the game.
Cam Bellows worked one inning of one-hit ball, Holden Ward threw two one-hit, shutout innings with two strikeouts and Timmy Ward struck out two over 1 2/3 innings of no-hit ball.
Jackson Hubbard homered for Sayre and Josh Arnold had the other Sayre hit.
Kannon VanDuzer struck out three in 2 2/3 innings and Hubbard struck out three in 1 2/3 innings while Arnold threw 2/3 innings, striking out one and allowing no hits.
In the tie Morse, Timmy Ward and Hayden Ward all had two hits for Canton.
Hayden Ward had a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Timmy Ward had a double, an RBI and a run scored. Morse had two RBI and a run scored.
Austin Allen and Kitchen each had hits, Allen had an RBI.
Holden Ward scored two runs and Cam Bellows scored a run.
Kitchen worked 3 1/3 innings and Weston Bellows worked 2/3 of an inning while Cam Bellows threw a perfect inning with two strikeouts.
Brayden Horton struck out three for Sayre in three innings and VanDuzer struck out four in 1 2/3 innings.
Hubbard had a double, two RBI and two runs scored and Zack Garrity and Jake Burgess each had two hits. Burgess scored two runs and Garrity had an RBI and a run scored.
Aiden Ennis, Tanner Green, VanDuzer and Josh Arnold all had hits.
VanDuzer and Ennis each had an RBI and Green and Thomas Morley scored runs.
