The top two volleyball teams in the NTL met on Saturday in a thrilling 3-2 victory for Williamson over Canton. The final scoreline was 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 13-25, 9-15.
Canton came into the matchup boasting an impressive 9-1 record and the Lady Warriors won their previous four matches in 3-0 sweeps.
Williamson has also had a standout season improving to 10-4 after the victory. The Warriors also got a taste of revenge after being swept by Canton on Oct. 7
Aislyn Williams was all over the court for Canton doing a little bit of everything. Williams finished with 20 points, three aces, 11 kills, six assists, 21 digs and two blocks.
Keri Wesneski also had her fingerprints all over the score sheet for Canton recording 16 points, four aces, five kills, and 16 digs.
Rachel Martin had a well rounded performance for Canton with 14 points, five aces, one kills, four assists, and three digs.
The race for the NTL title is heating up. Canton has five NTL matches remaining and Williamson has four. Canton fell to 9-2, however the Lady Warriors have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday in Wyalusing at 7:30 p.m.
Wyalusing 3, Cowanesque Valley 0
The Wyalusing volleyball team is in the midst of a tear through the NTL, setting the stage for a must watch conclusion to a three way race between Wyalusing, Canton, and Williamson.
The Lady Rams are on a six game win-streak after beating Cowanesque Valley 25-19, 25-12, 25-12 on Saturday improving to 10-4 this season.
Emilee Otis led the Lady Rams with 23 assists. Priscilla Newton recorded a team high 20 digs, and Karissa Brown finished with a team high eight kills.
Wyalusing hosts Canton on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in what could be a crucial match in deciding the NTL title winner.
Towanda 3, Wellsboro 0
The Towanda volleyball team defeated Wellsboro 25-10,15-25, 23-25, 25-22, 17-5 on Saturday afternoon.
Paige Manchester led the Lady Black Knights in kills recording 24. Machester also had five blocks and 11 digs.
Maddy Maynard chipped in 21 points, three kills, 16 digs and one assist.
Brea Overpeck led Towanda in assists with 28. Overpeck wasn’t done there also contributing 10 points, six kills, two blocks, and 11 digs.
Gracie Schoonover led Towanda with six blocks and also had 10 kills.
Towanda hosts Williamsport Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Wyalusing 3, Cowanesque Valley 0
The Wyalusing volleyball team is in the midst of a tear through the NTL, setting the stage for an intriguing three way race for the NTL Title.
The Lady Rams are on a six game win-streak after beating Cowanesque Valley 25-19, 25-12, 25-12 on Saturday improving to 10-4 this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.