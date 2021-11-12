Canton meets Muncy with D4 title on the line

TOWANDA — The Canton Warriors celebrated their win in the Old Shoe game on Wednesday during the annual banquet with the Warriors and rival Troy Trojans sitting down for a meal at the Troy Vets Club.
While winning the Old Shoe and the Northern Tier League Large School title was certainly worth celebrating, this Warriors squad has more hardware on their mind.
The top-seeded Warriors will host No. 2 Muncy at Towanda in the District 4 Class A championship game tonight at 7 p.m.
Canton (10-0) had a bye in the semifinals, while Muncy (10-1) survived with a 14-13 win over No. 3 Montgomery to reach the title game.
In order to win the District 4 title and advance to the state tournament, the Warriors will have to get past a Muncy team that has won the last three D4 crowns and went through the Warriors each time.
Muncy is led by standout quartebrack Branson Eyer, who has completed 58 of 98 passes for 1,041 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 584 yards and four scores.
The Muncy QB’s top target is his cousin Ross Eyer with 20 catches for 485 yards and six scores.
“They throw the ball a little more than us. That kid is very good, the receiver, (Ross) Eyer. He goes up and gets it. He’s 6-4, 6-5,” said Canton coach Tyler Sechrist. “As far as we’re concerned the most dangerous player on their team is the quarterback. He’s very athletic. He can extend plays. He gets the ball up to No. 11. He can run well, so yeah they are pretty dynamic and I know they’re still underclassmen.”
The Indians rushing attack is also extremely dangerous, led by Austin Johnson’s 1,096 yards and 16 touchdowns. Ty Nixon has rushed for 949 yards and 15 scores on the year.
While the Muncy squad can certainly throw the ball and the Warriors will have to keep an eye on the Eyer cousins, Sechrist believes tonight’s game could come down to the running game for both teams.
“I think that’s what it comes down to. Our defensive backs have done well this year. I think it comes down to who can run the ball and who can stop the run,” Sechrist said. “I have a lot of confidence in our running game, our running backs, our line. I think we can stop Muncy’s run and I think that’s what it’s going to come down to. That’s what we’re going to need to do.”
The Warriors boast one of the most balanced and explosive offensive attacks in the district, led by quarterback Cooper Kitchen.
Kitchen has rushed for 434 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also throwing for 473 yards and six scores this season.
“Score early and score often has been our motto kind of all year,” said Kitchen on the keys to tonight’s game. “I think we wear teams down with our speed, our depth. Once we get going it’s hard to stop.”
Kitchen has plenty of help around him with standout running backs like Riley Parker (987 yards and 16 TDs) and Weston Bellows (498 yards and 5 TDs). Hayden Ward, Michael Davis, Holden Ward, Hudson Ward and Bailey Ferguson have also proven to be tough backs for Canton.
“It’s amazing because teams, you’ve got to game plan for one or two guys, it’s hard to game plan for six, seven running backs with the ball. It’s really nice when teams want to take something away we’ve got other options,” Kitchen said of the talent around him.
Of course no offense could succeed without a strong offensive line and the Warriors certainly have that.
The Canton linemen know they need to win the battle up front to win tonight’s game.
“If we can get our run game down and get it going like we can I have a good feeling about it,” said senior lineman Caiden Williams.
Williams understands that getting pressure on the Muncy QB from the Warriors’ defensive line will also be key.
“It’s going to be huge making sure that he doesn’t have the time to sit in the pocket,” Williams said.
The game will be played at Towanda High after the torrential rain that impacted the Old Shoe game wreaked havoc on Canton’s home field.
“We made the decision that Monday after (the Troy game). We kind of know how our field drains. I would have never guessed it would have went two weeks without rain almost, so we made the decision then knowing we couldn’t wait to make it,” said Sechrist. “(Our field) is still a little wet. It’s getting to where it’s playable now but I know we have rain coming in Thursday night, maybe three quarters of an inch, so we just decided that’s what we’re going to do just because of the field conditions.”
The Canton seniors are excited to get one more home game, even if it’s at Towanda.
“It’s amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Williams said.
Sechrist noted that this week’s practices have been high energy and the Warriors have been laser focused.
“It’s been a great week of practice. Of course we had last week off. We gave the boys a couple nights off, we prepared for Muncy the other three nights figuring that’s who we’re probably going to get. They’ve been going harder this week than they have all year. I think they kind of realize what it’s coming down to and they’re ready to go,” Sechrist said.
“We’ve had lots of energy, lots of focus, just making sure we know what we’re doing when it comes Friday,” added Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.