LEROY — The Canton Minors All-Stars District 15 season came to an end with an 11-4 loss to Southern Tioga in losers’ bracket play on Friday evening.
Canton scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a two-RBI double off the bat of Marshall Preston.
Southern Tioga scored one run in the top of the third and one in the fourth before exploding for seven runs in the fifth inning to take a 10-4 lead.
The final run for Southern Tioga came in the top of the sixth inning.
Preston led the Canton offense with three hits and two RBI.
Gauge Rockwell and Will Schoonover each added one hit and one RBI for Canton.
Southern Tioga will face Towanda on July 5 with a trip to the final round on the line.
