CANTON — The Canton Minors All-Stars fell 18-8 to Wellsboro in Disrict 15 bracket play on Wednesday night.
Canton, playing as the visiting team, sent 11 batters to the plate and jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Wellsboro answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning, but Canton tacked on two more in the second to make the score 8-4.
In the bottom of the second inning, Wellsboro plated five runs to take a 9-8 lead, which it would not relinquish.
Wellsboro scored eight more runs in the third and one in the fourth — while holding Canton scoreless — to go ahead by 10 and put the mercy rule into effect.
Colby Colton had one hit and two RBI for Canton, while Tate Cole and Levi Fitzwater each added an hit and one RBI in the game.
Canton will now try to work its way through the losers’ bracket, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
